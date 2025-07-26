Glorious Goodwood blog recap: Trackside Live coverage from day one of Glorious Goodwood

Recap the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team as Scandinavia won the Goodwood Cup on day one of Glorious Goodwood

5.30 - World Pool Bet With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap Paddock Notes 2 Woodhay Wonder - presenting like she normally does, lean and well 12 Easy Peeler - looks improved from previous run, in fair order. Now getting quite warm and buzzy 1 Dubai Treasure - big bodied filly, rib fit, plenty of size 3 Harvanna - on toes but hard fit, high level of muscle definition over quarters 4 Lady Of Andros - fine in first time cheekpieces. Deep girthed filly; okay 13 Arabian Leopard - wears red hood and very toey, no fitness questions though, hard fit 11 Greydreambeliever - in fair order, well muscled, slim 9 Sea Emily Run - compact filly, no fitness questions despite a small lay off 10 Enola Holmes - getting very warm, sweating, would be a concern 7 Under The Twilight - long backed, fine 5 Cinque Verde - tail swishing and kicking out, not standing out from a fitness perspective 8 Powdering - long backed filly, okay Paddock Verdict 1 Dubai Treasure and 13 Arabian Leopard the best pair

Full Result 1st Dubai Treasure 85/40 fav 2nd Under The Twilight 10/1 3rd Arabian Leopard 15/2

4.55 - Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap Paddock Notes 1 Bountiful - very lean, as expected to see from the yard, looks in great order 2 Queen Of Atlantis - well muscled, red hood and playing a bit with the bit but no questions regarding fitness 9 Dash Of Azure - will sharpen up for the run 4 Protest - couldn’t get this filly much fitter, lean and professional 7 Zapphire - scared by umbrellas in the paddock, on toes and nervy 5 Tundra Rose - light framed, good level of fitness 11 Atlantis Blue - backs up quickly and not much shine to coat, okay 10 Rumba Numba - might sharpen up a touch, could be more rib definition 13 Blessed Star - in okay condition; fine 12 Mahra's Love - no major issues, been straightforward 8 Zgharta - tends to present the same, good order 6 My Margie - on toes and tail swishing in pre-parade, might tighten up a touch Paddock Verdict 4 Protest best

Full Result 1st Protest 11/2 2nd Atlantis Blue 12/1 3rd Blessed Star 11/1

Reaction of winning connections Chris Richardson, managing director of winning owners Cheveley Park Stud, told Racing TV: "Hopefully Mrs T[hompson] will have been impressed with what she's seen today and why not [stay in training]? "She's a nice filly, form has been well franked since Newbury and she's a classy act. "I think the family [of Protest] tend to improve and she's a filly full of potential and lets hope she can continue an upward curve." "Delighted for Ulysses, our young stallion. He's flying and hopefully this project will continue to fly his flag. Tough times at the moment for those sorts of stallions but if people rally round and support these sorts of horses, we'll keep standing them and hopefully we'll keep having days like today."

4.20 - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes Paddock Notes 10 Receding - having the occasional moment, showing signs of greenness, will learn plenty 17 Yorkshire Puds - relaxed demeanour, nice mover, catching the eye in pre-parade 4 Enricher - quite closely put together, has a bit of leg but short through the body, very fit 16 Yachtsman - had two runs but still babyish and looking around, will keep learning 12 Star Of Albion - lengthy type, very green and will learn for the outing 3 Clipper - has something about him, quite a smart type, learning on the job 9 Naval Light - two handlers and very on his toes. Can't fault for fitness though, good muscle definition 1 Anashhad - bit of quality compared to some of these, defined 15 Warning Symbol - good fitness and has been very professional 11 River Spey - solidly built, had two runs but has the frame that indicates he might keep improving 2 Bayraq Almuhamadia - walking out well, professional, low to the ground but quite lengthy through the body, like 13 Stellar Sunrise - deep girthed type, very relaxed,. Likeable enough 5 High Approval - red hood with two handlers but calm enough, fit 6 Legacy Rock - two handlers, still learning and a little skittish, okay 14 Vintage Heat - still will fill into frame more, quite raw and unfurnished Paddock Verdict 2 Bayraq Almuhamadia and 17 Yorkshire Puds the best pair

Full Result 1st Stellar Sunrise 6/1 2nd Naval Light 1/1 fav 3rd River Spey 66/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning trainer Andrew Balding told Racing TV: "I think the draw helped, he was given an astute ride, he managed to get over towards the stands' rails which was definitely an advantage with the younger horses and he stuck his neck out well when it mattered. "I think he's showed a fair level of form in both his previous starts, I wouldn't say there's been a massive physical change [since] but he's getting more streetwise and was very professional today. "I think we'll look at nurseries and we'll find out on Tuesday what sort of mark he gets."

3.45 - Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap Paddock Notes 11 Nimitz - very on toes, two handlers to hold 16 Mon Na Sleive - sprinting type, compact and muscley, like 20 Nogo's Dream - looks a touch heavy, would expect him to sharpen up slightly for the run 14 Ziggy's Missile - well muscled, likeable type 18 Brazen Bolt - in good order for him, well muscled 4 Democracy Dilemma - wears red hood but been fairly straightforward, okay 19 Reigning Profits - no fitness questions, couldn’t put you off 6 Jakajaro - okay, shine to coat, fine 13 Paddy's Day - in good order, okay 9 Rosario - good coat condition; likeable 1 Shagraan - always presents the same: lean and on toes 12 Dream Composer - no fitness concerns. Keen 7 Twilight Jet - okay, some shine to coat 5 Redorange - couldn’t put you off, has good definition 21 Faustus - warm and should still sharpen from this outing 10 Adrestia - looks in good order, tends to present the same 2 Enchanting - very well, a little agitated 3 Miss Attitude - big framed mare, a little on toes 17 Rocking Ends - backs up quickly and has retained fitness 15 Canon's House - okay, others appeal more Paddock Verdict 9 Rosario-14 Ziggy's Missile-5 Redorange the top trio

Full Result 1st Brazen Bolt 28/1 2nd Adrestia 9/2 3rd Redorange 5/1 4th Nogo's Dream 40/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning rider Warren Fentiman told Racing TV: "I was the first one out and he won last time out with me at York by making the running so I just wanted to do exactly what I did then. “He travelled lovely without doing too much and I tried to keep him on the bridle as long as possible, just to keep as much energy, then he's just battled, went up loads of gears and somehow he's managed to find another gear in the last 50 yards which got us the win and he's done it lovely. “In these massive five-furlong sprints, you're on the gas pedal most of the way and to get that one breather into them, it can get them to put their head in front at the critical moment.”

3.05 - Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes Paddock Notes 8 Scandinavia - slim, although has some size about him. Looks in fair order, couldn’t put you off. 3 Illinois - such a different horse as a four year old, full bodied, deep chested, impressive individual. In similar order to Ascot 2 French Master - lean, no fitness questions but has got a touch warm, which he didn’t at Ascot. No major concerns but needs noting. 1 Dubai Future - might still tighten up after a short break, more rib definition to be found. 6 Sweet William - looks in okay order, although probably seen him look better 7 Trueshan - a little warm but presenting well enough 5 Sunway - tends to get on his toes with two handlers, probably been kept together more than usual but still on his toes 4 Military Academy - no fitness questions, fine Paddock Verdict 3 Illinois best, impressive individual and nothing particularly stand out in opposition

Full Result 1st Scandinavia 4/1 2nd Illinois 7/4 fav 3rd Sweet William 4/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Wayne Lordan told ITV Racing: “He’s improved all year. It was a tough task today but he stepped forward well. “I went to challenge and felt my horse was always hanging onto something so I think there is more to come. “Illinois is very genuine and a Group 1 winner so today was always going to find out how smart Scandinavia is and he’s shown it there. “Today was his best performance and the Gold Cup at Ascot next year looks like the right sort of race. He seems to be getting better as he goes up in trip and he likes quick ground.” Winning trainer Aidan O'Brien added: “Wayne [Lordan, winning jockey] gave him a brilliant ride. “He ran a lovely race at Ascot and just got trapped too wide and didn't get there in time, and then Ryan [Moore] said he felt very classy at Newmarket and that he stays forever. “He’s one of those Galileos with lots of class and is so genuine. “'The lads' will decide if he runs in the St Leger. This horse looks ready-made for it and he handled the ease in the ground here today – he's very straightforward.”

Celebration time for the Witness Stand team

Paddock Notes 2 Audience - very on toes, sweating. Does have a tendency to get worked up, but he’s overwrought early. 1 Alyanaabi - looks in very good order, high level of rib definition 4 Kinross - can be quirky in the preliminaries but sweating early, tends to be on toes rather than a sweater. No fitness concerns. 5 Lake Forest- not a horse that shines in the coat; normal for him, fine from a fitness perspective 3 Iberian - compact, well muscled colt, has been presenting similar since reaching full fitness, fine 6 Nostrum - big framed horse, will keep progressing although now well muscled over quarters 9 Witness Stand - no fitness questions. Well muscled, two handlers but being kept together. 12 Noble Champion - red hood but no issues, keen in a positive way. Well muscled and keeps improving physically. 11 Jonquil - probably the best we’ve seen him this season, muscley. Never one to catch the paddock but couldn’t put you off. 10 Intrusively - plain compared to some of these, fit 7 Quinault - full bodied, well muscled, fine Paddock Verdict 12 Noble Champion best

Full Result 1st Witness Stand 25/1 2nd Lake Forest 11/1 3rd Audience 3/1 joint-fav

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Hollie Doyle told ITV Racing: “That was a great training performance. It’s been a great effort to get him back on track and it’s been a team effort from everyone behind the scenes. “He’s got some good handicap form and he’s a listed winner and on ratings he wasn’t far behind Audience, but he did have a lot to prove and he stood up where it mattered! “It’s a shock to the system really.” Winning joint-trainer Jamie Insole added: “I’m pretty emotional. I’ve been trying for a while to get involved in a winner like this – it's very special to win a race like the Lennox. “Grandad was a jockey and a trainer, and my uncle Will Kennedy was a jockey, so it would have made them all very proud today. “We bought him [Witness Stand] last year and it went under the radar – we immediately got higher offers for him. “He broke the track record last time and the ease in the ground here definitely helped him. Luckily I put him in the Prix de la Foret [at Longchamp] this morning so that’s looking a good move now!”

Zavateri fends off Morris Dancer at Goodwood

Paddock Notes 7 Humidity - really liked at Ascot and he’s presenting very well again. Rib fit and catches the eye. 6 Goodwood Galaxy - been walking around since before the first race. Lacks the quality of some of these. 8 Laureate Crown - big framed colt, not unfit but looks like he’ll keep progressing for racing 1 Zavateri - compact and very fit, similar presentation to Newmarket. Quite busy, but he was like this prior to winning last time. 3 Do Or Do Not - relaxing with each run, improved paddock behaviour compared to last few times. Fit. 4 Dorset - big, physically forward grey colt. Very professional, couldn’t put you off. 5 Gharma Sutra - typical two year old from the Hannon yard, compact and well put together. Fine 2 Andab - wears red hood but been straightforward, compact and together, fine 9 Morris Dancer - lit up since entering paddock , two handlers. No fitness questions but would be a concern how hot he’s got. 10 Vincenzo Peruggia - very lean, not the most aesthetically pleasing of the group but looks like a professional racecourse, likeable Paddock Verdict 7 Humidity to win, 10 Vincenzo Peruggia to outrun expectations

Full Result 1st Zavateri 8/1 2nd Morris Dancer 22/1 3rd Do Or Do Not 7/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Charlie Bishop told ITV Racing: “When you’re riding in these races you're riding against the best. But Eve [Johnson Houghton, winning trainer] said ‘ride him with no pressure’. “Things are going well. We all want to be riding at the top level. “He beat the horses around him and when he was headed his tenacity and will to win was there for all to see. He was really brave.” Winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton added: “He really is [tough]. We didn’t know where to go as carrying the penalty is really hard but we didn't want to wait until September or October. “Not only is he talented but he’s tough. “I thought he was going to be done on the line, but he battled hard once the other horse headed him. “He’s very talented. He’s the best two-year-old that I’ve had. “We will have to wait for the Group 1s now.”

Westridge goes clear at Goodwood

Paddock Notes 6 Sir Busker - always presents the same. In fair order. 16 Castle Cove - a touch warm, no major negatives 8 Ancient Rome - no fitness questions although probably seen him present better in the coat 13 English Oak - early stand out, walks well, very fit and lean over quarters 1 Bolster - has been a little toey in the pre-parade, starting to relax, fit enough 14 Take Heart - needs the run 7 Shadow Dance - will tighten up for the run, although not entirely unfit for reappearance 12 Tony Montana - one of the better ones early, good level of fitness 10 Defiance - not come forward as much as anticipated from Epsom, still okay 17 Westridge - lean to the point of light 3 Grey Cuban - in fair order 5 See Hector - fit, some small concerns over coat 9 Masoun - no fitness issues, fine 18 Simply Sondheim - moderate, others appeal more 2 Naqeeb - looks well again, as per Ascot 4 Savvy Victory - in fair order, no issues 11 Silawi - okay, no major issues 15 Jolly Jack Tar - fine, no fitness questions Full Result 1st Westridge 6/1 2nd Naqeeb 28/1 3rd Defiance 9/1 4th Bolster 18/1 * *The 4th and 5th-placed horses were reversed following a Stewards' Enquiry