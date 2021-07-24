Ed Chamberlin column: Ascot reflections and Goodwood preview

I’ve only been back working in racing for four years but one of my biggest passions fronting the coverage on ITV is to help restore the Derby back to its former glories. It’s something I feel very strongly about and want to throw the kitchen sink at so the sight of Adayar winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes was wonderful. It was the best possible tonic for the Epsom Classic. He’s the first Derby winner since the great Galileo to do it 20 years ago – but more revealing is the fact only three others have tried in the interim period. To have a really good Derby winner is great for the race and connections being sporting enough to have a tilt at the King George is exactly what should happen.

I keep saying that we’ve got one hit with the Derby next year to reinvigorate the race with it being part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Her Majesty will all being well be there and just imagine the crowd we can attract to join in the party. The Holy Grail would be seeing the Royal silks carried in the race and that dream is still alive after Reach For The Moon won at Newbury last week. I know the Jockey Club are working really hard preparing for it and we’ll help them every step of the way for what could be a spectacular day at Epsom. Everything about the King George was good today, I loved Adayar’s performance. It evoked memories of that epic duel between Galileo and Fantastic Light of 2001 as the Classic hero found reserves to fend off a challenge from a crack older horse, this time Mishriff.

Adayar has the measure of Mishriff at Ascot

Then to see the joy written all over Will Buick’s face afterwards was so important for our terrestrial viewers, it meant the world to him. Then there’s poor Charlie Appleby who, like so much of the country, has been pinged and forced to watch on from home. I’m told he enjoyed following our coverage with a well-deserved glass of wine. He’s a fantastic trainer and wonderful for the sport. He’s a tremendous communicator but what a problem he now has in keeping these good three-year-olds apart!