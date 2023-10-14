Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes report and replay: Arabian Crown runaway winner

Arabian Crown capped a fine weekend for Charlie Appleby by running away with the Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes and putting himself firmly in the picture for the 2024 Betfred Derby.
City Of Troy may have stolen the show in the Dewhurst but this was the Godolphin trainer's fourth winner from six runners across the two-day Newmarket fixture and came hot on the heels of stablemate Ancient Wisdom's stylish success in the Autumn Stakes.
William Buick was motionless aboard the son of Dubawi as he went to the front approaching the two furlong marker and his partner toyed with his rivals form that point.
He went further and further clear upon meeting the rising ground and at the line had five-and-a-half lengths in hand of main market rival Gasper De Lemos (11/5).
Sky Bet make him a 10/1 chance from 33s for the Epsom Classic. Betfair and Paddy Power are 12s from 33s.
Appleby said: “It was a big weekend for us in respects that the three horses we were confident about was the filly (Dance Sequence) yesterday and the two today and they have all gone and won impressively. We have got some nice horses going into the winter. This horse as it stands, on what he has achieved, and on his pedigree has more of a Derby profile. We will be going down more of the Derby route, and he could be a Dante horse or one we look at one of the other Derby trials.
“He is a very hard horse to assess this fellow as he is not a work horse and we have always said that. James (Doyle) rode him in work last week and he was out at the back of the gallop, whereas Ancient Wisdom does travel and he has a bit more natural pace.
“To be fair Ryan (Moore) his horse came (Gasper De Lemos) and the pair of them were going at it early, but this horse picked up, but he didn’t just do that he quickened. This horse has won a Listed race and won a Group Three so on paper he is a better horse. I will put him away now for the year.
“One of our two previous Derby winners was a decent two-year-old winning the Solario Stakes in Masar, and this fellow has a slightly different profile. He has a pedigree that suggests stepping up to the mile and a half as a three-year-old will suit him. He is an exciting horse there is no doubt about it.”
