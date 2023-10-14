Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes report and replay: Arabian Crown runaway winner

Arabian Crown capped a fine weekend for Charlie Appleby by running away with the Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes and putting himself firmly in the picture for the 2024 Betfred Derby.

City Of Troy may have stolen the show in the Dewhurst but this was the Godolphin trainer's fourth winner from six runners across the two-day Newmarket fixture and came hot on the heels of stablemate Ancient Wisdom's stylish success in the Autumn Stakes. William Buick was motionless aboard the son of Dubawi as he went to the front approaching the two furlong marker and his partner toyed with his rivals form that point. He went further and further clear upon meeting the rising ground and at the line had five-and-a-half lengths in hand of main market rival Gasper De Lemos (11/5). Sky Bet make him a 10/1 chance from 33s for the Epsom Classic. Betfair and Paddy Power are 12s from 33s.

