Emirates Autumn Stakes report and replay: Ancient Wisdom impressive winner

A 2,000,000 guineas son of Dubawi, he won his first two starts at Haydock before finishing third behind Rosallion in a Listed race at Ascot that has worked out very well.

However upped to a mile and racing on softer ground, Charlie Appleby’s charge looked a different proposition on Saturday, travelling powerfully and bounding clear from the furlong pole to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

Beresford Stakes runner-up Chief Little Rock (7/2) chased the 2/1 joint-favourite home with Ambiente Friendly (16/1) third.

Sky Bet cut Ancient Wisdom to 12/1 from 33s for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and 16/1 for the Betfred Derby. Paddy Power and Betfair go 12/1 for the Epsom Classic.