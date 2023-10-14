Emirates Autumn Stakes report and replay: Ancient Wisdom impressive winner

Ancient Wisdom was cut to 12/1 for both the 2000 Guineas and Derby after running out a sparkling winner of the Emirates Autumn Stakes at Newmarket.
A 2,000,000 guineas son of Dubawi, he won his first two starts at Haydock before finishing third behind Rosallion in a Listed race at Ascot that has worked out very well.
However upped to a mile and racing on softer ground, Charlie Appleby’s charge looked a different proposition on Saturday, travelling powerfully and bounding clear from the furlong pole to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths.
Beresford Stakes runner-up Chief Little Rock (7/2) chased the 2/1 joint-favourite home with Ambiente Friendly (16/1) third.
Sky Bet cut Ancient Wisdom to 12/1 from 33s for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and 16/1 for the Betfred Derby. Paddy Power and Betfair go 12/1 for the Epsom Classic.
