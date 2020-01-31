The Big Getaway enters Cheltenham Festival reckoning with victory at Naas

The giant son of Getaway was disappointing on his first public outing over obstacles when fourth at Leopardstown on December 29 but made no mistake at the second time of asking as the 2/5 favourite in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.

A mistake at the last flight had cost him dear at Leopardstown over Christmas but he made no mistake on this occasion and really strode out when asked to go and win the race.

He was soon in front in the two mile, three furlong contest and a fine leap at the second last effectively sealed matters as he swept clear of his rivals.

The six-year-old powered home from the last to record an easy 17-length victory over Foxy Jacks.