The Big Getaway enters Cheltenham Festival reckoning with victory at Naas

The Big Getaway put himself in contention for the Cheltenham Festival after completed a quick treble at Naas for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend on Sunday.
The giant son of Getaway was disappointing on his first public outing over obstacles when fourth at Leopardstown on December 29 but made no mistake at the second time of asking as the 2/5 favourite in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle.
A mistake at the last flight had cost him dear at Leopardstown over Christmas but he made no mistake on this occasion and really strode out when asked to go and win the race.
He was soon in front in the two mile, three furlong contest and a fine leap at the second last effectively sealed matters as he swept clear of his rivals.
The six-year-old powered home from the last to record an easy 17-length victory over Foxy Jacks.
Mullins said: "A much more positive approach today paid off for us and the horse loves jumping.
"I thought it was a tremendous performance and he galloped all the way to the line.
"I’d imagine we’ll be looking at the Ballymore for him. He handled that ground well and I’d imagine a big horse like him would always prefer it but I’m not making him ground dependent at the moment anyway."
Sky Bet make The Big Breakaway 8/1 (NRNB) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and the same price for the Albert Bartlett.
GET THE FULL PICTURE: Don't miss out on FREE video replays and our fantastic My Stable tracker. Log in now and become a Sporting Life Insider.
Related horse racing links
- Sky Bet's racing odds
- Free horse racing betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival guide
- All today's racecards
- Today's fast results
- Today's full results
- Non-runners
- Today's Goings
- Today's Naps Table
Responsible gambling
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.