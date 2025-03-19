Sporting Life
Vanillier en route to victory in the Florida Pearl

Gavin Cromwell horses Vanillier and Stumptown popular for Randox Grand National

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed March 19, 2025 · 3h ago

Gavin Cromwell may have ruled Gold Cup hero Inothewayurthinkin out of the Randox Grand National but punters are still putting their faith in the red-hot trainer.

Cromwell bagged his first career Cheltenham Gold Cup courtesy of the seven-year-old Inothewayurthinkin, who got the better of dual hero Galopin Des Champs last Friday but has since been ruled out of the Aintree showpiece, having been as short as 3/1 favourite in some antepost books.

Despite the Gold Cup winner's withdrawal at the latest forfeit stage, Cromwell still has four potential runners inside the revised top 34 on the list and they include Vanillier, who was runner-up to Corach Rambler in the 2023 National before a mid-pack finish when a 14/1 shot last April. Cromwell has six entries in total.

Paddy Power report more money for the 10-year-old grey, who tuned up for the race with an eyecatching third behind stable companion Stumptown in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at last week's Festival.

Vanillier is now into 11/1 with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power with spokesperson Paul Binfield, representing Paddy Power, stating: "It really is amazing how far Gavin Cromwell has come in such a relatively short time and we’ve seen further money for Vanillier again today.

"His six possible arrows for the world’s most famous steeplechase include three of our top six in the market, including Vanillier, who wasn’t beaten far by stable companion Stumptown in the Cross Country at Cheltenham where the Meath magician immediately nominated the National as the winner’s possible target.

“And let’s not forget Vanillier only found last year’s Aintree hero I Am Maximus too powerful in last season’s Bobbyjo Chase too.”

Stumptown is also in line for a first National bid and the Cross Country winner is priced at 10/1 generally, while Perceval Legallois and Velvet Elvis are Cromwell's other likely contenders and can be backed at 14/1 and 100/1 respectively. His final pair Yeah Man (33/1) and Malina Girl (100/1) appear unlikely to make the final cut.

