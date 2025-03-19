Gavin Cromwell horses Vanillier and Stumptown popular for Randox Grand National

Gavin Cromwell may have ruled Gold Cup hero Inothewayurthinkin out of the Randox Grand National but punters are still putting their faith in the red-hot trainer.

Cromwell bagged his first career Cheltenham Gold Cup courtesy of the seven-year-old Inothewayurthinkin, who got the better of dual hero Galopin Des Champs last Friday but has since been ruled out of the Aintree showpiece, having been as short as 3/1 favourite in some antepost books. Despite the Gold Cup winner's withdrawal at the latest forfeit stage, Cromwell still has four potential runners inside the revised top 34 on the list and they include Vanillier, who was runner-up to Corach Rambler in the 2023 National before a mid-pack finish when a 14/1 shot last April. Cromwell has six entries in total. Paddy Power report more money for the 10-year-old grey, who tuned up for the race with an eyecatching third behind stable companion Stumptown in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at last week's Festival.