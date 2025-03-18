Intense Raffles new Grand National favourite as Inothewayurthinkin taken out

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin was one of 13 horses scratched from the Randox Grand National on Tuesday.
Gavin Cromwell's horse was said to be a stone well-in by Timeform after he beat Galopin Des Champs last Friday raising hopes he could become the first winner of the Gold Cup and Grand National in the same season since Golden Miller in 1934.
However, owner JP McManus and trainer Cromwell indicated that a decision was still be taken in the afterglow of his Gold Cup success and they have decided to go down a different route.
Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles is now the 6/1 market leader for the Aintree spectacular on Saturday April 5, although both McManus and Cromwell still have strong hands, both independently and together.
McManus has Iroko (8/1) and last year's winner I Am Maximus (10/1) to call upon amongst his squad, while Cromwell has Stumptown (12/1). McManus and Cromwell could still combine with Perceval Legallois (14/1).
Of the others taken out of the race on Tuesday Gentlemansgame, Monty's Star, The Real Whacker and Limerick Lace were also scratched.
Cromwell told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It wasn't a very difficult decision. He's only a seven-year-old, he's just won a Gold Cup, we've worked very hard on his jumping this season. I think it's the right thing to do.
"It's tempting being so well in in the handicap, but we'll do the right thing.
"There's no decision on that [running at Punchestown] either. We'll see what the next few weeks bring and we'll make that decision when we have to.
"He was a good winner of a Gold Cup, but it's a very hard race on horses and we have to bear in mind he's only a seven-year-old."
Envoi Allen, Galvin, Trelawne, Pinkerton, Git Maker, Placenet, Zanahiyr and Gericault Roque were the others taken out of the race.
