Intense Raffles new Grand National favourite as Inothewayurthinkin taken out

Gavin Cromwell's horse was said to be a stone well-in by Timeform after he beat Galopin Des Champs last Friday raising hopes he could become the first winner of the Gold Cup and Grand National in the same season since Golden Miller in 1934.

However, owner JP McManus and trainer Cromwell indicated that a decision was still be taken in the afterglow of his Gold Cup success and they have decided to go down a different route.

Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles is now the 6/1 market leader for the Aintree spectacular on Saturday April 5, although both McManus and Cromwell still have strong hands, both independently and together.

McManus has Iroko (8/1) and last year's winner I Am Maximus (10/1) to call upon amongst his squad, while Cromwell has Stumptown (12/1). McManus and Cromwell could still combine with Perceval Legallois (14/1).