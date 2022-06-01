Galileo is the latest horse to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame after winning a public vote.

A brilliant winner of the Derby, Irish Derby and King George in 2001 for trainer Aidan O’Brien, the son of Sadler’s Wells went on to become one of the greatest stallions of the modern era. Among the 91 individual Group One winners he sired before his death at the age of 23 last summer, easily the most famous is Frankel, who won each of his 14 races and has since become a champion sire himself. Galileo’s progeny also includes Rip Van Winkle, Nathaniel, Arc hero Waldgeist, dual Derby winner Australia and six-times Group One-winning mare Magical. He becomes the only the second horse to be inducted into the Hall of Fame via public poll after securing a narrow victory over Sea The Stars and Shergar – a special Derby shortlist to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

RELATED: First Galileo 2yos of the year to run on Thursday