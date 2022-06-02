The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden for two-year-olds, over seven furlongs, sees the racecourse debuts of AMUSEMENT, trained by Donnacha O’Brien, and FONISKA, from the yard of Jessica Harrington.

Foniska looks the more likely of the duo to make an impact on debut judging by her pedigree.

Out of the Big Bad Bob mare Bocca Baciata, she was also trained by Harrington and owned by Flaxman Stables, and was a winning juvenile over a mile, albeit on her third start after finishing fourth, behind subsequent Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Found, no less, on debut.

Foniska is the second foal out of Bocca Bociata, the first being Verlinga who made her belated racecourse debut at three when 12th behind Oaks contender Tuesday at Naas in March.

Amusement’s dam, Rock Orchid, was unraced, hence the feeling she’ll be a more backward type. Rock Orchid is a half-sister to Oaks winner Dancing Rain, further enforcing the likelihood that Amusement will come into her own over middle distances as a three-year-old.

Galileo covered 45 mares in his final year at stud in 2021, meaning his final crop of juveniles won’t race until 2024, even if they will be a rarity by then.

But in Oaks and Derby week it will be interesting to see his first two-year-olds of 2022 hit the track, with all eyes on the above pair on Thursday afternoon just in case another star has been born.

