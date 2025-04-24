Gaelic Warrior among strong team for Willie Mullins as he squares off with Dan Skelton on Jumps Finale at Sandown

Dan Skelton (9/2 to claim the title), whose narrow lead was cut again after Mullins bagged a big-race double at Perth on Wednesday, is also very well represented on the final day of the season as he has at least one in every race, but Mullins dominates the fixture with 21 horses declared.

They include 10 in the feature bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, which has a total prize pot of £175,000 (£98,472.50 to the winner), while the impressive Aintree winner Gaelic Warrior is among four for Closutton in the Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase which has a combined £80,000 up for grabs.

Gaelic Warrior is owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci and, regarding Mullins' latest title challenge, their racing manager Joe Chambers said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It's interesting as last year I think there was a groundswell of support to do something that hadn't even been on the radar throughout that season.

"It was the first time Willie had done it and the first time [an Irish trainer had won the British Championship] since Mr Vincent O'Brien and there was support from his owners to get him over the line and to try and achieve it.

"We tried to give it a crack a few years ago and Vautour made sure that didn't happen almost single-handedly by getting chinned in the King George and tipping up in the Melling [at Aintree], which would have made the difference on the day.

"I think this year, it wasn't really on five minutes before the Grand National started and you do something quite extraordinary then, and five minutes after it you're thinking crikey here we go again. And to do it back-to-back would be a hell of an achievement.

"I think for Dan Skelton, I must say he's conducted himself brilliantly with you guys [the media] over the last couple of weeks and to bring in three million quid and not win it would be a fair kick in the you-know-whats. Especially the way he's campaigned all season.

"But I think Willie has probably sent a few more midweek runners this year, led by Patrick. We've certainly had a few more and we've generated more prize money in the UK than we have in Ireland and to do it back-to-back would be a significant achievement."