Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Friday January 24

Nap: Lordofthehorizon (2.45 Lingfield)

Next Best: Pitcher's Point (6.15 Wolverhampton)

Lordofthehorizon represents powerful connections and should be able to make his class count in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2 Free" On Football Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

The Dansili colt has only raced once, but shaped with promise when a staying-on fifth over a mile at Newcastle earlier this month.

A slow start hindered his chances that day and with his pedigree suggesting a step up in distance will suit, the mile-and-a-quarter trip could bring out the best in John Gosden's charge.

Earlier on the card, Deeds Not Words bids for a hat-trick of victories in the second division of the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

The nine-year-old has won two of his three starts since switching to the yard of Robyn Brisland, including a game success at Chelmsford last week.

He remains on the same mark for this contest and with previous course and distance victories to his name, he could be one step ahead of the handicapper in this six-furlong contest.

The unexposed Bustaan looks to have a strong chance to get off the mark in the Betway Handicap.

The four-year-old filly offered little in her first two starts, but improved markedly when third in a novice contest over a mile at this track last time.

Her opening mark is high in the weights, but she remains fully unexposed against a batch of horses who have questions to answer on recent form.

In the concluding Betway Amateur Riders' Handicap, Ice Pyramid can continue his ascent through the ranks with another success.

Yet to finish out of the first three, Phil Kirby's charge notched his first victory with a ready five-length success over a mile-and-a-half at Newcastle eight days ago.

While he races off a 5lb higher mark, his current form looks superior to his rivals and he should be able to defy his increased burden.

At Wolverhampton, Pitcher's Point could make it an across-the-card double for Gosden in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2 Free" On Football Novice Stakes.

The Godolphin-owned colt made an encouraging debut under rules when making some nice headway to take third at Newcastle earlier this month. A track with more emphasis on speed should suit better and his trainer's horses tend to improve for their first outing, so he would be dangerous to dismiss.

Man Of The Sea can continue jockey Ben Curtis' fine winter season in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

Largely raced in Jersey last year, the four-year-old shaped well on his all-weather debut with an eye-catching third at Lingfield. That race was over five furlongs and the staying-on nature of that run suggests this trip should be perfect on his first Tapeta start.

At Doncaster, Galice Macalo may be able to turn the form around with her rivals in the Sky Bet Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle.

A moderate fourth on debut, Jane Williams' four-year-old arguably looked set to win a similar contest at Aintree last month before crashing out at the final flight.

She had fellow rival Midnights' Gift held that day and with that rival carrying a 5lb penalty, Galice Macalo looks well-weighted to get off the mark in this Listed contest.

There is a competitive card at Huntingdon and Dorking Boy is the pick in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. He arrives on the back of wins at Taunton and Newbury, although he was perhaps a little fortunate on the latter occasion as his main rival fell at the final flight.

Dorking Boy takes a step up in trip here, but seems to still be on the upgrade.

Maire Banrigh can extend her unbeaten record over fences to four in the Pertemps Lady Protectress Mares' Chase. Dan Skelton's charge impressed with a 13-length stroll at Doncaster on her latest run, despite having to concede weight all round.

Sporting Life selections

DONCASTER: 12.40 Pogue, 1.15 Glynn, 1.50 Hawk High, 2.25 Galice Macalo, 2.55 Yabass, 3.25 Barnay, 3.55 Easter Eric.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Guinevere, 5.30 Pretty Little Liar, 6.00 Endless Summer, 6.30 Jm Barrie, 7.00 Siradjan, 7.30 Captainofthebounty, 8.00 Outside Inside, 8.30 Mulzamm.

HUNTINGDON: 12.50 West Cork, 1.25 Sea Story, 2.00 Lantiern, 2.35 Dorking Boy, 3.05 Maire Banrigh, 3.35 Silent Encore, 4.05 Third Time Lucki.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 Caledonia Laird, 12.30 Trecco Bay, 1.05 Ventura Destiny, 1.40 Starchant, 2.15 Deeds Not Words, 2.45 LORDOFTHEHORIZON (NAP), 3.15 Bustaan, 3.45 Ice Pyramid.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.15 King Oswald, 4.45 Master Burbidge, 5.15 Man Of The Sea, 5.45 Dream Magic, 6.15 Pitcher's Point, 6.45 Roca Magica, 7.15 Watheer.

DOUBLE: Lordofthehorizon and Pitcher's Point.