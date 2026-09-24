No New York state of mind in the Joel

The ITV cameras are back at Newmarket for day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting and a lot of the preamble will be focused around Talk Of New York ahead of the feature Group 2 Betway Joel Stakes over a mile.

Rated 116, he’s the best horse running on the card and will be priced up accordingly, and with last year’s winner Zeus Olympios skipping the race this year it does look a good opportunity for him to get his third win of the season on the board.

There is a problem, though, and that is his tendency to pull hard, on display his last two starts, that characteristic arguably the main reason he was beaten at odds of 2/5 at Goodwood in the Thoroughbred Stakes last time.

He is obviously very talented, and it would be no surprise to anyone if he ends up being more professional at his local track on Friday, but this isn’t a course where you can get away with racing inefficiently and given he’s 4/6, and taking on a bunch of professional older horses for the first time, I’ll take him on.

If Talk Of New York doesn’t get the job done, the key race will likely be the Group 3 Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock run on September 5 with the first (Persica), second (THE LOST KING), fourth (Hankelow) and fifth (Colori Forever) all reopposing here.

That race suited the strong-staying Persica given the heavy ground and the headwind but he might not get away with a mile on much better ground at Newmarket and I’d fancy Andrew Balding’s The Lost King to reverse that form.

He acquitted himself very well first time on the conditions and he finished his race strongly for second, but he’s well proven on much better ground and he’s consistently improving now Balding is sticking to a mile with him.

After being tried over a bit shorter and a bit further he’s found his trip and he is fit and firing now after a busy year in which he has run nine times.

Thriving with racing, his three career-best runs have come on his last three starts, and he ran very well at this track earlier in the year when too keen over nine furlongs in the Suffolk Stakes.

His more recent efforts have been much more efficient and with Oisin Murphy back in the saddle he could well take another step forward, a scenario that makes him a live threat to the odds-on favourite.

The Verdict: Back THE LOST KING in the 15:00 Newmarket