See the Light in Old Rowley Cup

The Dubai Future Champions Festival gets under way at Newmarket on Friday and it looks a big weekend for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby who have the favourites for both the Fillies’ Mile and the Dewhurst.

Musical Times looked out of the ordinary at Doncaster last time and if she turns up in similar form she will be very hard to beat in Friday’s feature, while interest in Saturday’s Dewhurst has grown now Aidan O’Brien has confirmed Darkness Falls will take on Appleby’s Desert Castle.

The best betting race on Friday, though, is the bet365 Old Rowley Cup Handicap over 1m4f for the three-year-olds and Appleby could well strike here, as well.

He has the favourite in Study Of Words, who has been gelded and freshened up since he was last seen 11 weeks ago, and he has an obvious chance being the choice of William Buick.

However, I would not discount Appleby’s second string, INTO THE LIGHT, who is lurking in the shadows at 33/1.

He has bombed out on his last two starts so does come with a wealth warning attached, but he too has been gelded since he was last seen and that looks a smart move following disappointing efforts at York and Ascot.

I’m prepared to forgive him those runs for a couple of reasons. At York he was slowly away and on the back foot immediately, while he also lost a shoe, and at Ascot last time he was drawn widest of all and raced keenly on the outside getting a few bumps early doors.

Up with the pace in a strongly-run race it was no surprise he had nothing left in the straight and Toby Moore completely eased off him once his chance had gone.

Over a month on he’s of interest at a big price because prior to those last two runs he was impressive at Glorious Goodwood, winning nicely in first-time cheekpieces off a mark of 88 in a handicap that has worked out very well.

Moore’s 7lb claim gives him a similar chance from a handicapping perspective off 95 here and the young jockey has a 33% strike-rate for Appleby. While his eight winners have been at much shorter prices, you can see why Appleby is prepared to give him a shot in a handicap like this.

Appleby also has an excellent record in this particular race, winning it three times in the last nine years and the last time he won it, in 2022, he had the first two home at 16/1 and 28/1 with the 7/2 first string back in fifth.

All of his Old Rowley Cup winners have been by Dubawi, too, just like Into The Light, his patient approach with progeny of that sire often paying dividends in handicaps at this time of year.

The Verdict: Back INTO THE LIGHT in the 15:30 Newmarket