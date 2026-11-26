Our form expert has three selections for Friday afternoon's ITV Racing at Newbury.
The Verdict: Friday November 27
1pt win Catchintsavo in the 13:50 Newbury at 16/1 (General)
1pt win Gemirande in the 14:25 Newbury at 20/1 (Betfair, Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
1pt win Impose Toi in the 15:00 Newbury at 7/1 (General)
Cobden to Impose himself at Newbury
Nicky Henderson hasn’t really got going yet with the weather conspiring against him but he often uses Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup meeting to kick-start his team and with a bit of rain around he looks to have several big chances at his local track on Friday.
The one who looks a bet at the prices is reigning champion IMPOSE TOI ahead of the Grade 2 Coral Long Distance Hurdle, as odds of 7/1 look fair enough about him going back-to-back.
He is worse off at the weights with Strong Leader on last year’s running (has to give him 2lb here, was in receipt of 6lb last year), but he beat him cosily at both Newbury and at Ascot last season, including off level weights in the Long Walk, and all the evidence suggests he has too many gears for his old rival.
The pair look the two to concentrate on again here, as Le Frimeur has been very well found in the market, for all he has potential. He was a fresh horse running against horses that had had tougher campaigns at Punchestown when last seen and I wonder if we won’t see the best of him until he tackles a fence.
Some of these have an eye on other assignments including over fences, so it doesn’t look as competitive a race as the market suggests and Impose Toi is an established horse in this division who goes very well fresh.
Two from two at Newbury and right at home on good-to-soft ground, as well, the speed he has for two-and-a-half miles is a potent weapon in these sort of races and this point of the season looks the time to catch him.
Harry Cobden takes over in the saddle and he will relish waiting to take the handbrake off on a strong traveller who stays so well on this long home straight.
The Verdict: Back IMPOSE TOI in the 15:00 Newbury
Catch the value in the John Francome
Earlier on the Grade 2 Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase is a hot little race as always but it seems too early to be dismissing CATCHINTSAVO as the 16/1 outsider.
This horse had a baptism of fire over fences at Cheltenham, which is a really tough track to make your fencing debut, and a bad mistake at the eighth put him on the backfoot before he worked his way back into contention.
Left in second at the last, he weakened up the hill and lost two places on the run-in, beaten a neck by Derryhassen Paddy, but significant improvement is anticipated with that run under his belt.
His hurdling form puts him right in there with a chance having finished second to Zeus Power in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree last April, a terrific effort which suggests this track will suit (watch the free replay, below).
Trainer Anthony Honeyball is five from 15 at Newbury with his novice chasers over the years and it looks significant he’s prepared to throw him into a Grade 2 on the back of his Cheltenham run.
A chaser on looks and also judging by his pedigree, he’s worth chancing at big odds second time up over fences.
The Verdict: Back CATCHINTSAVO in the 13:50 Newbury
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Another Venetia Gem?
Finally, I can’t resist backing Venetia Williams’ GEMIRANDE at 20/1 in the Coral "Bet£10 Get£50 Sign Up Offer" Handicap Chase.
This race is a bit of rogues’ gallery, presuming the consistent Bluey, who won at Market Rasen on Thursday, is a non-runner.
Her likely absence means the place terms will change to two places from three and a 20p Rule 4 will be applied, but with all that taken into account I’ll have a win-only dart on Gemirande at 20s (if three places were likely, I’d have gone each-way).
He hasn’t been seen for 602 days, but the handicapper has given him a right chance off 134 as that is 2lb below his last winning mark that came in a better race than this one at Cheltenham (December Gold Cup). He has also won fresh before, at Ascot on the back of 219 days off.
He has Newbury form, too, as he was beaten a head by The Big Bite in the Greatwood Gold Cup over the course and distance, so it’s no wonder Williams has pinpointed this race for his return.
There could be a little bit of history repeating, as well, as she won this race with Aso for the same owners in 2018, a horse who was returning from 397 days off the track - far from the only piece of evidence that proves she’s well capable of pulling a rabbit out of the hat.
The Verdict: Back GEMIRANDE in the 14:25 Newbury
Preview posted at 15:50 GMT on 26/11/26
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