Cobden to Impose himself at Newbury

Nicky Henderson hasn’t really got going yet with the weather conspiring against him but he often uses Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup meeting to kick-start his team and with a bit of rain around he looks to have several big chances at his local track on Friday.

The one who looks a bet at the prices is reigning champion IMPOSE TOI ahead of the Grade 2 Coral Long Distance Hurdle, as odds of 7/1 look fair enough about him going back-to-back.

He is worse off at the weights with Strong Leader on last year’s running (has to give him 2lb here, was in receipt of 6lb last year), but he beat him cosily at both Newbury and at Ascot last season, including off level weights in the Long Walk, and all the evidence suggests he has too many gears for his old rival.

The pair look the two to concentrate on again here, as Le Frimeur has been very well found in the market, for all he has potential. He was a fresh horse running against horses that had had tougher campaigns at Punchestown when last seen and I wonder if we won’t see the best of him until he tackles a fence.

Some of these have an eye on other assignments including over fences, so it doesn’t look as competitive a race as the market suggests and Impose Toi is an established horse in this division who goes very well fresh.

Two from two at Newbury and right at home on good-to-soft ground, as well, the speed he has for two-and-a-half miles is a potent weapon in these sort of races and this point of the season looks the time to catch him.

Harry Cobden takes over in the saddle and he will relish waiting to take the handbrake off on a strong traveller who stays so well on this long home straight.

The Verdict: Back IMPOSE TOI in the 15:00 Newbury