Our form expert has two selections for day two of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster on ITV Racing.
The Verdict: Friday September 11
1pt win Flann Sunna in the 14:25 Doncaster at 13/2 (William Hill, 6/1 General)
1pt win Room Fourteen in the 15:35 Doncaster at 10/1 (Paddy Power, 9/1 General)
Get a Room at Doncaster on Friday
Day two of the St Leger Festival is not a very inspiring punting card at all with a weak renewal of the Doncaster Cup and the Leger Legends race alternating with a couple of two-year-old contests on ITV.
The best puzzle is the 1m4f British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (15:35) that closes the ITV coverage and William Haggas’ Silver Lake will likely be favourite here on the back of her last-gasp win at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
There looks more to come from her despite the narrow victory margin at York and going out in trip to 1m4f could be the catalyst for further improvement considering the way she went through the line on the Knavesmire over a mile and a quarter.
However, if you like her you’ve got to give consideration to James Fanshawe’s ROOM FOURTEEN who was beaten five lengths by Silver Lake at Goodwood when last seen.
That doesn’t tell the whole story as while Silver Lake was pushed out to the line for the win Room Fourteen was looked after by Ryan Moore once her chance had gone and the filly gets a massive 15lb swing at the weights at Doncaster.
The daughter of Without Parole likes Town Moor, too, winning here readily two starts ago in July and up just 6lb from that win she looks a big player back here from towards the bottom of the weights under Saffie Osborne.
She too looks well worth a go at this trip, her dam winning over 1m4f and she’s from a staying family in general, while there doesn’t look an awful lot of pace in here and she’s proven capable of winning off a moderate gallop (including at this track).
Fanshawe is an excellent trainer of this type of filly and his patient approach often pays dividends at this time of year, while it looks as though we’re getting a bit of stable second-string value here, as well.
Stablemate Salamanca City is also respected, but Room Fourteen looks to have just as good a chance and she is double the price.
The Verdict: Back ROOM FOURTEEN in the 15:35 Doncaster
Sunna rather than later for Crisfords
I wrote on day one how good Simon & Ed Crisford’s record is at the Leger meeting (nine wins from 24 runners at 37.5%) and while Fairy Glen was a non-runner their one other entry over the first three days at Doncaster is worth backing.
That is FLANN SUNNA in the Group 2 Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes with the drop in trip to five furlongs looking a smart move for the Blue Point colt.
He has shown speed in all three runs over six furlongs, as he smashed George Boughey’s subsequent dual winner Perfect Nation by over three lengths at Windsor before defying a penalty in style at Ascot where he got the better of Godolphin’s Mysterious Times by nearly five lengths.
It was no wonder he was sent off the even-money favourite for the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood after that, but he took a keen hold in the unfavoured near-side group and coasted home for fifth as Man’s Best Friend and company finished the stronger.
Crisford has gone back to the drawing board and come up with this five-furlong test for his next start and it should help channel his energy more efficiently which can in turn aid his finishing effort.
Certainly, there looks likely to be a very strong gallop on here which will help in a race the stable won back in 2019 with A’Ali.
The Verdict: Back FLANN SUNNA in the 14:25 Doncaster
Preview posted at 15:45 BST on 10/09/26
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