Get a Room at Doncaster on Friday

Day two of the St Leger Festival is not a very inspiring punting card at all with a weak renewal of the Doncaster Cup and the Leger Legends race alternating with a couple of two-year-old contests on ITV.

The best puzzle is the 1m4f British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (15:35) that closes the ITV coverage and William Haggas’ Silver Lake will likely be favourite here on the back of her last-gasp win at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

There looks more to come from her despite the narrow victory margin at York and going out in trip to 1m4f could be the catalyst for further improvement considering the way she went through the line on the Knavesmire over a mile and a quarter.

However, if you like her you’ve got to give consideration to James Fanshawe’s ROOM FOURTEEN who was beaten five lengths by Silver Lake at Goodwood when last seen.

That doesn’t tell the whole story as while Silver Lake was pushed out to the line for the win Room Fourteen was looked after by Ryan Moore once her chance had gone and the filly gets a massive 15lb swing at the weights at Doncaster.

The daughter of Without Parole likes Town Moor, too, winning here readily two starts ago in July and up just 6lb from that win she looks a big player back here from towards the bottom of the weights under Saffie Osborne.

She too looks well worth a go at this trip, her dam winning over 1m4f and she’s from a staying family in general, while there doesn’t look an awful lot of pace in here and she’s proven capable of winning off a moderate gallop (including at this track).

Fanshawe is an excellent trainer of this type of filly and his patient approach often pays dividends at this time of year, while it looks as though we’re getting a bit of stable second-string value here, as well.

Stablemate Salamanca City is also respected, but Room Fourteen looks to have just as good a chance and she is double the price.

The Verdict: Back ROOM FOURTEEN in the 15:35 Doncaster