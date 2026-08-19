Alright on the Night in Nunthorpe

It seemed inconceivable last week during the umpteenth heatwave of the summer that we would be talking about cut in the ground on Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes day, but after rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, here we are.

The times on Thursday suggested the ground was soft and it adds another question for hot favourite Bacio to answer in the feature. For all that he was very impressive on fast ground at Royal Ascot, the Nunthorpe at York with this bit of cut is a different ball game.

I have to take him on, but I do think he’ll be key to the race whatever happens as he will blast off on the far side from stall five and, as is so often the case, a low draw on the sprint track could be the place to be.

With that in mind Karl Burke’s NIGHT RAIDER could get a perfect tow into the race from stall two, the American speedster likely to help him settle, and given the son of Dark Angel is proven on Good to Soft everything has come together for him nicely.

You do have to forgive him two below-par runs on his last two starts, but I do think there have been legitimate excuses.

At Royal Ascot he was drawn on the wrong side and was only beaten two-and-a-half lengths, so that was a good run in the King Charles III, while last time at Goodwood he was slowly away under a penalty and it clearly wasn’t his running.

Burke said afterwards he didn’t think he was right, but his very presence in the Nunthorpe suggests he has been happy with him since and there’s a chance he was just a bit rusty at Goodwood, as well, after seven weeks off.

I think we’ll see the real Night Raider on Friday, the one who looked a different character after being gelded on his first two starts of the season, his victories in the Palace House and Temple Stakes entitling him to be one of the fancied horses in this.

He ran well in last year’s race on fast ground, finishing fourth after leading until the final furlong and a half, but those early-season Group wins suggest he is a better horse this season and it could be worth remembering those performances now he’s 12/1.

The Verdict: Back NIGHT RAIDER in the 15:35 York