Glen and Ben look a potent combo in Veterans’

Cheltenham’s November Meeting begins on Friday and with the Cross-Country course too quick to race on the Jilly Cooper Veterans’ Handicap Chase over 2m4f takes its place having been rerouted from Wincanton.

It looks a good race with a load of newly-qualified veterans in the mix, including Cheltenham winners like Triple Trade and Ga Law, while Outlaw Peter goes record-hunting for Paul Nicholls on ground he should enjoy.

Conditions are going to be important over the three days and it’s going to be tricky for clerk Jon Pullin with no rain forecast and potential freezing temperatures making it difficult to water on ground that was Good, Good to Soft in places the day before racing starts.

It will be quicker than ideal for many and we might well see plenty of non-runners, but genuine good ground will hold no fears for last year’s December Gold Cup hero, GLENGOULY, who could lead them a merry dance in the veterans’ under Ben Jones.

There doesn’t look an awful lot of pace pressure against him here, with outsider of the field Time To Bite the only other regular front-runner in the field, and that might well allow Glengouly to find the sort of rhythm Sean Bowen got him in 11 months ago.

That day he was out of the handicap and effectively won off a mark of 128, but it was a much better race than this one and Jones applied identical tactics on him at Uttoxeter in May when making all, again off a mark of 128, in a small field by 11 lengths.

He’s an in and out horse, but on his day he looks very good and after two runs this season over unsuitable shorter distances, including one over hurdles, he will be primed for a return to Cheltenham where he looks dangerous in veterans’ company off 133 with Jones back on board for the first time since Uttoxeter.

The return to 2m4f with fitness on his side after those couple of spins is a dangerous combination and while 5/1 is not a remarkable price by any means, I can see him being shorter in-running very quickly and he feels like a bet to me on a day of slim pickings.

The Verdict: Back GLENGOULY in the 14:55 Cheltenham