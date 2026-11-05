Nicholls could get the Rub of the green

West Country Weekend heads north to Aintree on Friday and Saturday as the dry summer has left Exeter and Wincanton ‘predominantly firm’ and that means high-profile races like the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup have a very different look to them.

While Exeter is right-handed, undulating and testing in nature, Aintree is left-handed, flat and sharp, while the distance of the Haldon Gold Cup itself is almost two furlongs shorter than it usually is.

We can expect a different race, then, but the bookies expect a similar result with the all-conquering Dan Skelton yard 5/4 to win the race with Mirabad, 12 months on from their Thistle Ask landing a touch in the same contest when it was held at Exeter.

The defensive pricing when it comes to Skelton runners is understandable, but Mirabad’s odds are largely based on his Grade 1 success at Aintree in April when he landed the Maghull Novices’ Chase at 50/1 and that race somewhat fell into his lap. Timeform reported a finishing speed of 95.7% for the closing sectional that day, indicating a pace collapse, and Mirabad picked up the pieces under a change of tactics.

He will likely face a very different scenario here as there looks to be hardly any pace on at all and this situation looks tailor made for Paul Nicholls’ RUBAUD who looks the bet in the race.

If you could pick a scenario for Rubaud this would be it, a six-runner field against hold-up horses where three of his opponents are out of the weights, while he gets significant weight from form rivals Mirabad and JPR One.

I suppose in an ideal world the race would be on a right-handed track, as well, but he ran well at Warwick going anti-clockwise in his novice chasing season and nine of his 11 wins over jumps have come in fields of eight or fewer, where he made all in just about all of them.

This is only his second chasing start in 18 months and he was pulled up in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival, but he’ll have been schooled intensively at Ditcheat and this looks much more his bag.

Sam Twiston-Davies will know exactly what is required here, and with a pipe opener under his belt over hurdles at Chepstow last time the Haldon really does look his Gold Cup, at a time of year when his record is exemplary (his form figures for Nicholls before Christmas are 1111111114).

The Verdict: Back RUBAUD in the 15:00 Aintree