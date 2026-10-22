Caught in a Trap at Cheltenham

With Storm Austen battering the country Friday’s ITV Racing at Cheltenham and Doncaster could suit a bunch of horses who haven’t had their conditions for a long time with the ground likely to get softer at both tracks.

The Showcase Meeting is a bit of a toe dipper into the jumps season but a couple of bets do appeal with the forecast rain in mind.

Remarkably, the ground was officially ‘Good, Good to Soft in places' at Cheltenham on Thursday despite 40mm of rain this week, but with fresh precipitation coming in on race day, with another 20mm due to fall through the night and into Friday morning, the soft ground horses could well come to the fore.

The best bet on the card could well be TRAPRAIN LAW in the squareintheair.com Handicap Chase, then, for Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore, as he can’t have it soft enough and he has good Cheltenham form in his locker on quicker ground.

Indeed, in this race last year he ran well in fourth after being outpaced, beaten 13 lengths by Dan Skelton’s Calico when in receipt of 8lb.

Skelton’s horse is going for the hat-trick this year, but on softer ground I would expect Traprain Law to be much more competitive and this time around he gets 15lb from Calico, rising to 22lb if you include Lucas Murphy’s (son of Timmy) claim.

Murphy has assembled a tidy little record already and racing in his grandfather Raymond Green’s silks, as he does here, he is two from three after a couple of wins on Tuppence, but a win at Cheltenham would top the lot.

Whether you buy into that sentiment or not the horse looks well placed, with those below him in the weights out of the handicap, and given he goes well fresh and two miles on softer ground is perfect for him, things have come together nicely.

The Verdict: Back TRAPRAIN LAW in the 15:35 Cheltenham