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Friday ITV Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Aintree on Friday

Sporting Life Plus
Thu November 05, 2026 · 33 min ago

Log in for free to read the latest preview ahead of Friday's ITV Racing action from Aintree.

Log in for free to read the latest preview ahead of Saturday's ITV Racing action at Ascot and Keeneland.

  • The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
  • Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.
  • Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 170pts in profit.
  • Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.
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