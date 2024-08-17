French racing preview and analysis

Charyn so good

Given the preponderance of low-quality racing in Britain and Ireland between Goodwood’s ‘Glorious’ Festival and York’s upcoming Ebor meeting save for the odd half-interesting Group contest it’s been very welcome to have some top-quality French action at Deauville to turn to every week.

Last Sunday’s feature was the Prix Jacques le Marois where all eyes were on Inspiral who was seeking her third win in the race after victories in 2022 and 2023 and who had Ryan Moore on board for the first time after connections had elected to dispense with stable jockey Keiran Shoemark.

Coming into the Marois off the back of a loss hadn’t prevented Inspiral showing her best at Deauville previously but both those defeats (in the Falmouth in 2022 and the Sussex in 2023) had been preceded by high-class displays in the Coronation (won it) and Queen Anne (second) whereas this year she’d failed to fire in two starts under Shoemark.

Unfortunately, the tracking data that has gone missing on so many important French races this year failed again, so we can’t know for sure whether Inspiral gave away the eight lengths the Gosden’s maintained she lost (it certainly didn’t look like it) but though she lost out in her bid for a hat-trick, finishing third behind Charyn, she showed more of her old self particularly when making a promising if short-lived burst 400m out. That said, Charyn won well.

Scoring in the third fastest time in the race this century after this after Moonlight Cloud in 2013 and Goldikova in 2009, he had the race in control even before taking over from the once again disappointing Big Rock 400m out for all he didn’t clear away until the last furlong where he was at his most impressive.

French 2000 winner Metropolitan lost his place slightly around 400m out when short of room then rallied to take second on the line, while Quddwah ran a similar race to Inspiral without being slowly away and looked short of the quality needed.

Charyn’s new Timeform rating is 125, an increase of 10lb on the figure he started the year from and one that given his rate of progress this year he can probably raise again.

The five-runner Prix Gontaut-Biron on the undercard promised to be a messy race beforehand with no obvious pacemaker and so it turned out with the field ambling along for the most part. Last year’s Grand Prix de Paris winner Feed The Flame had got back on track to a large extent in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on his previous outing but disappointed, pushed along as soon as the runners turned into the straight before carrying his head awkwardly.

2022 Arc fourth Al Hakeem, who’d made a decent comeback after fourteen months off in La Coupe at ParisLongchamp in June, raced much more forwardly than Feed The Flame and took up the running with around 300m to run but was no more than workmanlike from that point. Whether he retains all his old ability or even deserved his price slashing for this year’s Arc to the extent it was remains to be seen.

The Prix Minerve was another steadily run race and went to the form pick Mosaique who was always well placed on the rail and did enough once in front to withstand the late challenge of the runner-up Le Combat Continue who ran her best race yet coming from further back and is worth rating just behind the winner.

Irish raider Comic Book (winner at Bellewestown previously) probably isn’t as good as this fourth-placed run makes her look on paper having set a steady pace, but fifth-placed Gala Real would have finished closer another day, set a lot to do relative to the winner and not getting an entirely clear run through in the straight but nearest at the finish.

Coventry seventh Cowardofthecounty who beat Whistlejacket on his debut at the Curragh finally got the chance to run over 1400m (and in a well-run race too, the winning time the fastest in the race by over half a second) in the opening Prix Francios Boutin and won decisively, soon prominent after a slow start and finishing strongly after looking to be threatened briefly by the unbeaten home favourite Houquetot. He’ll be even better suited by a mile or 1600m.

The listed Prix Nureyev attracted a strong British challenge headed by Sons and Lovers who was third to Phantom Flight in a similar event at Newbury last time, but the race went to Ombudsman who looks a colt going places after showing a smart turn of foot. Sons and Lovers (had the run of the race) held on for second ahead of Irish raider Stromberg, while further back in the field Dante third War Rooms never threatened in first-time blinkers and looks to be going backwards.

Economics a worthy Leopardstown contender