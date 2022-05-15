French 2000 Guineas | 2.55 ParisLongchamp Sunday

Jane Chapple-Hyam admitted she had been left with a sinking feeling after top British hope Claymore was handed the widest draw of all in Sunday’s Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains at ParisLongchamp.

The Mary Slack-owned son of New Bay was three and a half lengths behind Native Trail in the Group Three Craven Stakes on his seasonal debut.

That form was subsequently franked by the winner, who chased home Godolphin stablemate Coroebus in the English 2000 Guineas.

Yet the twice-raced Claymore, who landed a soft-ground novice over seven furlongs on debut at Newmarket in October, has been done no favours being drawn widest of all in stall 16 for the Group One, which is also referred to as the French 2000 Guineas.

“I was having a wonderful day until I saw the draw,” said Chapple-Hyam.

“It is so disappointing. You go through all winter with the dream and then you see 16 of 16 and you just sink.

“The horse is well and I’ve got a brilliant horseman in Adam Kirby aboard, so it is down to him.

“It is just unfortunate for a small yard. It is just the way the cookie crumbles.”

Chapple-Hyam, who saddles Heat Of The Moment in the equivalent fillies’ race 40 minutes earlier, sent her team over a day earlier than scheduled in a bid to give them a little experience of their surroundings.

She added: “The horses have arrived safely and settled in. I went a day early because I didn’t want to get held up in Friday traffic.

“They are going to have a little gentle canter and they will get to see the track and the grandstand.

“Claymore is a quick learner, so I suppose that is one plus point in the fact he gets to see the track rather than just seeing it on raceday.

“He is in the French and English Derby and we will make a plan after he runs, but I’ve just got to get over the bad news about the draw first!”