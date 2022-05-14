A field of 16 has been declared for Sunday’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains (‘French 2000 Guineas’) at Longchamp, the race in which last year’s top three-year-old St Mark’s Basilica began his season.

The large field puts more emphasis on the draw and accentuates the advantage of a low-numbered stall as there’s a relatively short run to the first bend. Charlie Appleby and William Buick won’t have any complaints about the berth for their colt Modern Games who looks the one to beat on two-year-old form. Although he was overshadowed somewhat last year by stablemates Native Trail and Coroebus, that pair have underlined this spring the strength that Godolphin have to call on in the three-year-old miling division.

Modern Games won four of his six starts last year and showed smart form on his last couple of outings, following up his success in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket with victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, unruffled by the trouble at the stalls and proving strong at the finish.

On the other hand, fellow Newmarket raiders Claymore and Bayside Boy, for Jane Chapple-Hyam and Roger Varian respectively, will have much wider draws to deal with. Both of them have been no match for Native Trail, though Claymore ran well against him on just his second start when chasing him home in last month’s Craven Stakes. Having won a novice first time up, also at Newmarket, Claymore is still unexposed, though his entries and breeding point to him needing further than a mile now.

Bayside Boy won the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last year and wasn’t too far behind the leading two-year-olds, finishing third to both Native Trail in the Dewhurst and to Luxembourg in the Futurity Trophy back at Doncaster when not getting the clearest of runs. For one who comes from the rear, traffic problems are a worry again here in this big field.

The draw could have been kinder too to Aidan O’Brien’s runner The Acropolis who is bidding to become his trainer’s sixth winner of this race. However, The Acropolis has nothing like the claims of St Mark’s Basilica last year, being exposed as just useful, though he did run well when a half-length second to Dr Zempf in the Listed 2000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown last time and will stay this extra furlong.