French 2000 Guineas preview: What the trainers say

Check out what connections are saying ahead of the French 2000 Guineas at ParisLongchamp.

3.30 ParisLongchamp - French 2000 Guineas Roger Teal’s Dancing Gemini is bidding for French Classic success as he takes his chance in the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains. The Camelot colt acquitted himself well as a two-year-old, winning a Newbury maiden and the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster. On his final run last year, he was fifth in the Group One Futurity Trophy back at Doncaster, though the heavy ground there was not considered ideal and he will encounter a better surface in France. The bay is drawn in stall four, a competitive berth and one Teal is hoping will bode well after connections chose to head across the Channel with the horse instead of the Rowley Mile.

Dancing Gemini is away and clear at Doncaster

“He’s great, he’s done very well over the winter and we’ve been incredibly pleased with him,” said Teal. “Everyone I’ve spoken to has told me that you need a low draw at Longchamp and I was dreading it, I thought we were guaranteed to get 13! For once we were lucky and actually got a decent draw so I’m happy with that.” Of the decision not to head to Newmarket, Teal added: “The owner was pretty keen to go to France. I agree you shouldn’t be afraid of one horse, but I think it was probably the sensible thing to do. The decision is made so we’ll go over and hope he runs well.” Aidan O’Brien has a high-profile unbeaten contender in Henry Longfellow, a Dubawi colt who won three successive Curragh contests last year – including the Group Two Futurity Stakes and the Group One National Stakes. He sidestepped the English Guineas to allow City Of Troy to make his ultimately unsuccessful bid, but now has his own chance to bring a Classic title back to his Ballydoyle yard. “He’s in good form and he’s ready to start back,” said O’Brien. “Obviously he had some very good form to his name last season, winning a Group Two and a Group One, and we’re hoping he’ll run another good race again. He’s done everything right this year and is ready to get going.” O’Brien also runs the striking Diego Velazquez, winner of the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes last term. Supercooled is trained by Andre Fabre for the Niarchos family and has run twice already this season, finishing second in the Prix Comrade and then winning the Prix Machado over course and distance. Both runs were on heavy ground, but his two-length maiden win the season prior was on good to soft and connections are expecting him to appreciate better conditions. “He’s been an exciting horse from the day he broke his maiden,” said Alan Cooper, racing manager for the owners. “He had a bit of a setback later on in the season last year, but he’s done very well in conditions that are slower than ideal for him. “On Sunday it is meant to be good ground and hopefully he will give a very good account of himself in his first black-type race. He takes a big step up, but Mr Fabre is there every day with him and likes him and we’ll see how he stacks up with those with proven Group form in the race. Like all Group One races, it will be very interesting.”

