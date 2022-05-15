French 1000 Guineas | 2.15 ParisLongchamp Sunday

George Boughey feels Qipco 1000 Guineas winner Cachet will be suited to the style of racing at ParisLongchamp as she goes in search of more Classic glory in the French equivalent on Sunday.

The daughter of Aclaim will again be partnered by double Guineas-winning jockey James Doyle in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, where she will take on 14 rivals.

However, the task for the Highclere Throughbred Racing-owned filly has been made difficult by the draw, with Cachet racing from stall 10.

Doyle made virtually all the running over Newmarket’s straight Rowley Mile to fend off Prosperous Voyage by a nose and Boughey, who is still trying to get over gaining a maiden British Classic success in just his fourth season with a licence, hopes the ante-post favourite will be able to overcome her tricky berth and dictate again.

“Winning the Guineas was great,” said the young Newmarket handler. “She is in rude health since she won and she makes my job very easy really.

“She has been training good and and seems to have travelled over well.

“The draw is not ideal. It means she will have to go fast from the gate, but she is a forward-going filly and I’m certainly not going to break her stride.

“I think French racing will suit her if she can get away from the gate. They do seem to slow it up and with a lot of the fancied horses inside – it is amazing to even be in a position where we are talking about this!”

Only one filly has completed the English-French 1000 Guineas double this century. Special Duty achieved that feat in 2010 and the last to do so was Miesque in 1987.

Boughey is under no illusions about the task facing Cachet and added: “It can be quite a tall order, but she travelled well to America last season (when a length fourth to Pizza Bianca in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Del Mar) and I think the style of racing will suit her. You don’t have too many chances to win a Classic, so we go again.”

Cachet is set to go off favourite, despite main market rival Rosacea favourably drawn in stall one.

Trained by Deauville-based Stephane Wattel, Rosacea landed the Group Three Prix de la Grotte over course and distance on her seasonal bow.

“Rosacea is doing very well,” said Wattel. “There have been no hitches with her preparation since she won the Prix de la Grotte.

“Has she improved since then? I can’t say, because, in the mornings, we do our best not to blunt her speed.”