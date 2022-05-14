Last year Mother Earth finished second in her bid to add the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches to the 1000 Guineas she’d won at Newmarket a fortnight earlier and this year it’s Cachet’s turn to attempt a cross-channel Guineas double. Despite that being a substandard Guineas, George Boughey’s filly still rates as the one to beat in what looks a similarly threadbare French equivalent. Cachet made all under a well-judged ride from James Doyle before holding on for a neck win over Prosperous Voyage, though a repeat of those tactics from a less-than-ideal draw of 10 in this 15-runner field could be harder to pull off.

Despite also winning the Nell Gwyn beforehand, Cachet was a 16/1 chance in the 1000 Guineas but looks worth taking on at much shorter odds here. She has little in hand on form, in any case, over leading French hope Rosacea who completed a four-timer in good style in the main trial, the Prix de la Grotte, over this course and distance three weeks ago when accounting for several of these fillies.

While her draw next to the rail would be ideal for one who likes to go forward, the problem for her is that she came from last of all in her trial, passing the entire field under Mickael Barzalona in the last couple of furlongs and finishing strongly to get up by half a length. Rosacea is reunited here with Theo Bachelot who rode her to all three of her wins last year, but forfeiting her plum draw to come from behind in this bigger field presents him with more of a challenge.

It looks worth taking a chance, therefore, on Aidan O’Brien’s superbly-bred filly Toy living up to her pedigree on her first start outside maiden company. She found one too good for her in her first couple of starts in big fields at The Curragh but came good in decisive fashion at Cork last time when quickening clear to land the odds impressively by five lengths. Raced only at seven furlongs so far, the daughter of Galileo can only improve upped to a mile and victory here would make her a fourth classic winner for her dam after Marvellous, Gleneagles and Joan of Arc, the last-named winner of last year’s Prix de Diane. Ryan Moore’s mount has a good draw and she can become Ballydoyle’s second winner of this race after a long gap since Rose Gypsy in 2001.