Ben Linfoot casts his eye over the ITV4 racing action from Doncaster and the Curragh on Sunday.

Racing betting tips: Sunday September 11 0.5pts e.w Project Dante in 2.10 Doncaster at 40/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w Castle Star in 2.25 Curragh at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

TRILLIUM - 1.35 Doncaster

The presence of The Platinum Queen and TRILLIUM makes this renewal of the Group 2 Coral Flying Childers Stakes a race to savour and preference is for Richard Hannon’s filly in the opening race of a bumper 10-race marathon on ITV4 this Sunday. There didn’t look to be an awful lot between the two at Goodwood when Trillium won the Molecomb and The Platinum Queen won the Alice Keppel Conditions Stakes, with Timeform’s adjusted ratings marking the former 119+ and the latter 118. The Platinum Queen improved on that effort when chasing home Highfield Princess in the Nunthorpe, but she had a tough race there and the softening of the ground might be against her. Trillium comes into this the fresher horse, her breeding suggests she’ll cope with a bit of cut in the ground and at similar prices she looks the bet. LA PETITE COCO -1.50 Curragh

There seems no good reason to oppose LA PETITE COCO in the Group 2 Moyglare “Jewels” Blandford Stakes at the Curragh. Paddy Twomey’s Ruler Of The World filly is the clear form pick in this on her last three runs, two of which were course and distance victories including in the Group 1 Pretty Polly on similar ground at the end of June. A good third in the Yorkshire Oaks over another couple of furlongs, that was another good effort and this looks an easier assignment, even giving plenty of weigh to the three-year-olds. PROJECT DANTE - 2.10 Doncaster

Whenthedealisdone looks a very solid favourite in the Coral Portland Handicap for Roger Teal and it wouldn’t be a surprise were he able to defy a 10lb rise in the weights following an easy success at Ascot. He could be backed in further and win before going onto bigger assignments, but with six and seven places available I’d rather take a swing at one each-way and PROJECT DANTE is too tempting to let go at 40/1 (Paddy Power go that price and six places). It seems a while since he was beaten narrowly by Perfect Power in the 2021 Norfolk Stakes but there was some promise, late on at least, in his run at York last time and he’s been given a chance by the handicapper dropped 4lb to 96. Showcasing progeny are five from 19 at 26.32% at Doncaster in races shorter than six furlongs and with the Bryan Smart stable in good nick this is a project to be interested in at huge prices. CASTLE STAR - 2.25 Curragh

If Whenthedealisdone looks solid in the Portland what can you say about Highfield Princess in the Group 1 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes? The brilliant Night Of Thunder mare looks bombproof if she turns up in the form of her Nunthorpe win, with this combination of track, trip and ground looking perfect for her. Clearly, I wasn’t in a mad rush to take her on, but I do think there might be mileage in backing the unexposed CASTLE STAR at 20/1 each-way getting the five places. He was a strong travelling juvenile who racked up loads of experience at the Curragh, winning here twice and running really well in Group 1 and 2 company. A half-length second to Perfect Power when he ventured to Newmarket for the Middle Park, he’s only been seen once since but that was a promising run, travelling with his customary zest before blowing up behind Ladies Church. The cut in the ground at this trip looks ideal for him and he can work his way into this from off the pace under Jamie Spencer. TRUESHAN – 2.45 Doncaster

The falling of the rain will be music to Alan King’s ears as TRUESHAN finally gets conditions to suit after a frustrating summer in the Group 2 Coral Doncaster Cup. Just one run on turf since his reappearance at Nottingham in May has confined Trueshan to a memorable Northumberland Plate win on the Newcastle Tapeta and a gallant third in a vintage Goodwood Cup won by Kyprios. With Aidan O’Brien’s horse running in the Irish St Leger, and with Stradivarius and Quickthorn avoiding the Town Moor contest, too, the door is open for Trueshan to get another big win on the board. Coltrane looks the main rival, but he was behind Trueshan at Goodwood and it’s hard to envisage him reversing the form if the favourite runs anywhere near his best.

MEDITATE - 3.00 Curragh

MEDITATE can continue her impressive winning run in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes. Aidan O’Brien’s No Nay Never filly has had an outstanding juvenile season, winning all four of her starts from a Curragh maiden to the Debutante Stakes at the same track, with two Group 3 victories, including the Albany at Royal Ascot, wedged in between. She keeps on finding and, while this is her toughest test yet, she can find more again off the front end. GARRUS - 3.20 Doncaster

Kinross has ideal conditions in the Cazoo Park Stakes but he does saddle a Group 2 penalty for his Sky Bet City Of York Stakes win and he doesn’t have enough in hand to be confident he can give the weight away. GARRUS could be the one to take advantage as the six-year-old put in a career-best performance last time in the Prix Maurice de Gheest where he was third, form that has been boosted in style by the first and second, Highfield Princess and Minzaal. That was the furthest he’s gone this season, so there’s plenty of hope he’s ready for the return to seven furlongs. AESOP’S FABLES - 3.35 Curragh

AESOP’S FABLES looks the standout contender in the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh. He looked a cut above Hans Anderson, who reopposes, in the Group 2 Galileo Irish Futurity Stakes at the Curragh on August 20 and it doesn’t look like softer ground will be any bother to him. A mile could be within his compass in time but seven looks perfect for now and he can uphold the formbook with an authoritative win under Ryan Moore. NEW LONDON - 3.55 Doncaster

NEW LONDON looks tough to beat in the Cazoo St Leger Stakes at Doncaster. Charlie Appleby won this race last year with Hurricane Lane and New London can keep the trophy at Moulton Paddocks after improving significantly following a break after the Derby trials. He’s a different horse now to the one we saw stutter in the Chester Vase and his decisive Gordon Stakes verdict over subsequent winners Deauville Legend and Hoo Ya Mal gives him strong Leger credentials. At Goodwood he did his best work at the finish, hinting he could even improve over this extra distance. If he does he’ll be extremely tough to overhaul. KYPRIOS - 4.10 Curragh

KYPRIOS can further enhance his claims as the best stayer in a strong division with victory in the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at the Curragh. A winner of the Gold Cup at Ascot and the Goodwood Cup over further this summer, dropping back to 1m6f on softer ground is unlikely to inconvenience the son of Galileo who has developed into a tough and hardy stayer. He’s been taking on a better class of rival in Stradivarius and Trueshan and with those two absent he has a golden chance to win his third consecutive Group 1. Published at 1605 BST on 10/09/22