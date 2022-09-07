Ben Linfoot casts his eye over the ITV racing action from Doncaster and Epsom on Thursday and he has two recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Thursday September 8 1pt win Coco Jamboo in 1.25 Doncaster at 9/1 (General) 1pt e.w River Of Stars in 3.10 Doncaster at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

COCO JAMBOO - 1.25 Doncaster

Six races on ITV3 for the second day of the St Leger Festival begin with the British Stallion Studs EBF ‘Carrie Red’ Fillies’ Nursery Handicap at Doncaster and COCO JAMBOO appeals here. Marco Botti’s filly comes in for her nursery debut on the back of three qualifying runs and her third at Newbury in June has worked out well with the first and second winning subsequently. Sent off at odds-on for a Kempton novice on the back of that, she had no answer to the sweeping run of Amichi but that horse went and won a big sales race at Newmarket after that. On that evidence Coco Jamboo could be nicely treated off a mark of 75 against a few likely better-fancied fillies who have perhaps shown their hand.

MAGICAL SUNSET - 2.00 Doncaster

Richard Hannon has a good record in the big sales races and his MAGICAL SUNSET looks capable of having a big say in the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes. The Kodiac filly made a highly promising winning debut at Windsor on August 15, staying on well to beat Sakheer by half a length with the pair nearly five lengths ahead of the third. Sakheer boosted that race in style when winning at Haydock by six lengths last Thursday, form that entitles Magical Sunset to go close here under Sean Levey.

BAD COMPANY - 2.15 Epsom

BAD COMPANY is a tentative selection in the Bohle Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap at Epsom. Eased down after dropping through the field at Sandown last time, he had previously been hugely consistent since the cheekpieces were applied and he’d have a chance on the sort of form that saw him win at Newmarket in May. His Epsom record is encouraging enough - he was a good fifth here at the Derby meeting – and at a price he could be an each-way bet in a race that is difficult to unravel.

FRANKNESS - 2.35 Doncaster

Daughter of Cracksman Dance In the Grass could be tough to beat in the Cazoo May Hill Stakes but she has relished the stiff finish at Sandown on her two starts to date and might be vulnerable at Doncaster. Andrew Balding’s FRANKNESS, a daughter of you know who, has done her winning at Chester and she has run on well twice there over seven furlongs to win, firmly suggesting she’ll improve again when stepped up to a mile. She’ll have to improve to win this – she’s officially got 20lb to find with the favourite – but I’d be surprised if the discrepancy between the two is anywhere near that big and she’s taken to get the better of the Charlie & Mark Johnston-trained horse.

RIVER OF STARS – 3.10 Doncaster

Hot favourite Eshaada has to prove she stays in the Group 2 Coral Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster on Thursday and with that in mind it looks ripe for an each-way bet. Last year’s third Yesyes is the obvious one to take advantage if Eshaada doesn’t get home but Ralph Beckett has another contender in RIVER OF STARS who shouldn’t be underestimated. The lightly-raced daughter of Sea The Stars won a Listed contest at Chester last time out – the same race Yesyes won before being third in the Park Hill – and that verdict over Group/Grade Two scorer Loft was a fine effort on her first go at the trip. With just five races under her belt there’s the potential for lots more to come and this half-sister to a German St Leger trial winner looks blessed with plenty of stamina.

ADMIRAL D - 3.45 Doncaster

Zainalarab impressed when winning at Sandown last time but he’s up 5lb in a tougher contest here and at a likely short price he’s worth taking on in the Cazoo Handicap over seven furlongs. Preference is for ADMIRAL D for Richard Fahey, a horse who has racked up a good deal of big handicap experience this summer at York, Newmarket and Ascot, running well in defeat at each track. Last time at Thirsk he was taken out of his ground and ran on all too late in the day, but the long straight at Doncaster looks sure to suit and he’s taken to sink the Roger Varian-trained hotpot.

Published at 1500 BST on 07/09/22