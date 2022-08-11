Resident expert Man On The Spot provides a guide to the ITV races on the Racing League card at Lingfield on Thursday evening.

Racing betting tips: Thursday August 10 17:10 William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League Race Eight (Handicap)

Street Kid was beaten on this surface between victories at Wolverhampton and BRUNEL CHARM is preferred. The latter scored over track and trip before beaten only a neck by the progressive Spangled Mac at Kempton and gets the vote on that form. Danzan returns to the all-weather racing off a similar mark as when successful at Thirsk recently but Maywake’s winning run came to an end at York last time. Newbury winner Alablaq and Aberama Gold are both upped in class. 17:40 William Hill Build Your Odds Racing League Race Nine (Handicap)

Consensus De Vega will likely improve now handicapping but needs to having won a maiden here last month. Newbury winner DREAM SHOW makes more appeal dropping down in class having faced a tough task at Newmarket last time. Neptune Legend has plenty to find with the selection but better is expected from Honky Tonk Man in this lower grade on his return from a lay-off. Reversion is upped in class and gets a change of headgear while 6f winner Matty Too will need to step up on previous attempts at today’s longer trip.

IMMORTAL BEAUTY made a winning debut in handicaps when scoring over 6f at Newmarket. The manner of that victory and the fact she’s a half-sister to a Listed winner over today’s longer trip suggest the Hannon filly will last home and she gets the vote. Kiss N Cuddle arrives in good form though is still penalised for an earlier success at Chester while Kingdom Of Dreams is upped in class but is preferred to Sunningdale over today’s distance. 18:40 William Hill Bet Boost Racing League Race Eleven (Handicap)

ZENGA improved for the step up in distance and returned a clear winner at Wolverhampton. Further progress looks on the cards now handicapping and the Varian filly gets the vote. Cubana Habana is another making his handicap debut having won over a shorter trip at Hamilton while Postmark was beaten in handicaps before landing a novices race at Ffos Las. Royal Aviation, They Don't Know and He's A Gentleman have all been treading water off similar marks and the latter is fitted with a visor for this.

Jean Baptiste could only manage third off today’s mark at Doncaster when bidding for a hat-trick but JEWEL MAKER looks more favourably handicapped. He’s penalised for a convincing victory at Haydock but will likely be raised by more than 4lb in the future and can take advantage. Tregony finished just ahead of Light Up Our Stars when second at Sandown and can figure while Menai Bridge went close when last seen over track and trip in June. Prydwen returns to the all-weather but is 7lb higher than when landing a hat-trick back in April.

Neandra has been raised 8lb having won easily over track and trip and is also upped in class. Old Port is preferred on last month’s victory at Newmarket but STORM CASTLE (NAP) makes most appeal. The latter won a maiden at Windsor in good style and this extra distance will suit the first foal of 1m4f Group 1 winner Journey. Purple Ribbon makes a belated seasonal debut having ended last year with a victory at Newcastle while Fair Star and Desert Emperor are preferred of the remainder. 20:10 William Hill Extra Place Races Racing League Race Fourteen (Handicap)