Ben Linfoot returns with his guide to the ITV action on day four of York's Ebor Festival and he's backing John Leeper in the Sky Bet Ebor.

CADILLAC - 1.50 York

Seven races on ITV Saturday begin with the Group 3 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York and three-year-olds have traditionally struggled in this. Two horses from that age group dominate the betting in Mighty Ulysses and Alflaila after their one-two at Newmarket last month, form that was franked by the runner-up at Pontefract. Either could get the better of their elders in this but CADILLAC is a high-class four-year-old who could be well suited by the test this Strensall Stakes will present. Kevin Philippart De Foy’s horse has run well in two starts for his new yard, but he has raced a tad too freely over 10 furlongs so this drop in trip to nine looks a smart move.

FONTEYN - 2.05 Sandown

Over at Sandown another pair of old rivals clash with Grande Dame taking on FONTEYN again in the Group 3 JRL Group Atalanta Stakes. The last time they met Fonteyn got the better of Grande Dame in a Listed race at York’s Dante meeting and Kevin Ryan’s horse was well worth her head victory that day after racing keen in the rear following a tardy start. Fourth to Nashwa in the Group One Nassau Stakes subsequently, the daughter of Farhh should enjoy this mile with its stiff finish and she’s taken to confirm that York form with the likely favourite. SOUL STOPPER - 2.25 York

It could be a good 20 minutes or so for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum as the owner of Fonteyn is also represented by SOUL STOPPER in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap up at York. The son of Postponed first showed his potential when running New London to a neck in a maiden at Newmarket last back end and he’s looked a much improved horse since being gelded. He danced in over the Melrose trip at Chester last month, so much so that an 8lb rise was fair, while trainer Andrew Balding, who has won the last two renewals, had a stronger hand numerically at the five-day stage. The fact he relies on Soul Stopper is a tip in itself. SILVER KNOTT - 2.40 Sandown

Balding could easily land the Group 3 Fasig-Tipton Night Of The Stars Solario Stakes at Sandown with Goodwood winner The Foxes but preference here is for Charlie Appleby’s SILVER KNOTT. The son of Lope De Vega was sent off 11/10 favourite for his Newbury debut in a hot novice won by this week’s York winner Chaldean, his keeping-on fourth an eye-catching first run. He duly won at Kempton after that despite still running green when hanging left throughout the final furlong, but he’s clearly a smashing prospect and is taken to land this. BRAD THE BRIEF - 3.00 York

There isn’t a lot of obvious pace in the Group 2 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes and that could be against Sacred who needs a good gallop to aim at. A horse with the pace for six furlongs who races prominently could be well positioned to see these off and with that in mind BRAD THE BRIEF could be the answer. The son of Dutch Art has improved significantly in two runs for Hugo Palmer, his Group 2 win at the Curragh last time out a clear career-best effort. Ideally he’d want at least a bit of cut in the ground, but given the form he’s in and the likely tactical make-up of this race he’s worth chancing to get away with it.

JOHN LEEPER - 3.35 York

It’s a cracking renewal of the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap with several lightly-raced and improving Irish-trained horses holding major claims. Earl Of Tyrone, Okita Soushi, Licence and Ever Present form a very strong Irish challenge and all four are towards the top of the betting with the Ebor trophy possibly going over to Ireland for the third time in four seasons. This is a really tight handicap, though, and finding the best handicapped horse might not necessarily lead you to the winner and it may well come down to who copes with the test the best. With a big field and a likely strong gallop to aim at JOHN LEEPER makes plenty of appeal on that score, as he’s shaped very nicely in a couple of key trials at York this season. His last run over an inadequate 1m4f at Goodwood was a very good effort with this race in mind, too, so he’s taken to land the prize for Ed Dunlop, Adam Kirby and owner Cristina Patino.

ALEEZDANCER - 4.10 York

Finally, Kevin Ryan can end the Ebor meeting as he started it by training the winner of a York sprint handicap thanks to ALEEZDANCER in the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap over six furlongs. One of just two three-year-olds in the field, Aleezdancer beat York specialist Dakota Gold nicely at Ripon last time, handling the drop back to six well after being campaigned over seven. Third to Escobar over seven at this track at the Dante meeting, he’s going to be doing his best work at the finish here and the hope is Lord Of The Lodge gives him the perfect tow into things. Published at 1620 BST on 19/08/22