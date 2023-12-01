David Ord nailed 4/1 and 6/1 winners on Friday - he has three bets for Saturday's ITV action at Newbury including two in the feature Coral Gold Cup.

Recommended bets: Saturday, December 2 1pt Off To A Flyer in 1.40 Newbury at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt e.w. Datsalrightgino in 2.50 Newbury at 20/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Stolen Silver in 2.50 Newbury at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I put STOLEN SILVER up for the Coral Gold Cup on Tuesday and the arguments for him still stand but DATSALRIGTHGINO is the other one I want on my side and at 20/1 with six places he’s the bet at this stage. Admittedly, Jamie Snowden’s charge is yet to prove his stamina for three miles but the way he came home to beat Thunder Rock and Unexpected Party over two-and-a-half at Ayr in the spring suggested, not the first time, he’ll relish it.

You can forget his reappearance run in the Old Roan Chase when he was shuffled back early on the final circuit and found himself with too much to do, and he’s feasibly handicapped from 148 if the stamina holds out. He won second time out the last two seasons and looks an interesting each-way play in a wide-open handicap.

STOLEN SILVER is still fancied at 14s too. The case for him is again the trip albeit he is now proven on it having got firmly back on the up when routing Tea Clipper and co on his first try at it at Chepstow in October.

He's up seven pounds but has long appealed as the sort to win a valuable handicap chase and is completely unexposed as a stayer. He'll sit handy which is often the place to be in this race and if getting into a good early rhythm will go well. Elsewhere, OFF TO A FLYER looks interesting getting weight all round in the Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle.

He signed off last season with a taking win in a three mile handicap hurdle at Ayr, form that is working out well, and reappeared from this seven pounds higher mark at Cheltenham. Joe Tizzard's charge wasn't able to show his true colours that day, badly hampered two out and unable to land a blow behind American Sniper. The suspicion is his seven pounds rise for Ayr won’t be insurmountable at some stage and, in a race where a strong pace is forecast, his stamina will come into play. Preview posted at 1544 GMT on 01/12/23