Coral Gold Cup preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Newbury feature

AHOY SENOR: Won the Costwold Chase at Cheltenham and only caught late by Shishkin in the Grade One at Aintree last season but somewhat in-an-out in between. Reappeared in the Charlie Hall and was never jumping with any fluency after a mistake at the ninth. He needs rhythm and a clear round to win this from a mark of 169, and neither seems guaranteed.

STOLEN SLVER: Routed his rivals when making a winning return at Chepstow and while up seven pounds is completely unexposed at this trip and has long threatened to snare a valuable pot.

MIDNIGHT RIVER: Shaped as if needing it when third behind Gentlemansgame in the Charlie Hall on his return and returns to handicaps only five pounds higher than when winning at Aintree in the spring. A leading player for last year's winning team with the run under his belt.

DUSART: Never really got going in three starts last season and has a few questions to answer for all his Ayr defeat of Sounds Russian back in April 2022 reads well, and his trainer has been making encouraging noises.

ELRODARO ALLEN: Been a grand servant to connections and ran a cracker when third in a valuable handicap at Ascot on his return. That run shows he has little wiggle room with the handicapper though and he’s clearly vulnerable to any progressive rivals.

ZANZA: Track specialist and sprang a surprise in the Denman Chase last season. Not the easiest to predict mind and has been beaten a total of 162 lengths on his last two starts.

COMPLETE UNKNOWN: Represents the champion trainer and was found a good opportunity when winning a three-runner intermediate chase on his return at Newton Abbot. This has been his target for a while, but I just wonder if he’d want even more testing ground than he’ll face at the weekend to be at his absolute best.

GA LAW: Won last season’s Paddy Power Gold Cup and was in the process of running a big race when falling at the last in the Sky Bet Chase next time. Only two pounds higher but yet to conclusively prove he stays three miles and he has to leave behind lacklustre runs in his last two starts.

MAHLER MISSION: Looked like he might have beaten Gaillard Du Mesnil when falling two out in the National Hunt Chase and encouraging return over an inadequate trip at Carlisle. A big player at Newbury and looks sure to make a bold bid from the front.

REMASTERED: Touched off by Le Milos in this last season and won a decent prize at Kempton last Christmas but nowhere near that level in three subsequent starts and very laboured on Aintree reappearance. That was clearly a pipe-opener for this, but he needs to be right at the top of his game on Saturday.

DATSALRIGHTGINO: Stamina is the question mark for this fellow who wasn’t seen to best effect in the Old Roan on his return. He signed off last season with a Grade Two win at Ayr, shaping there as though he’d be effective at this trip. If he is, then he’s a player.