Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for York

Andrew Asquith has an early selection in the Sky Bet Ebor at York on Saturday in his latest ante-post column.

There were 50 horses left in the Sky Bet Ebor on Monday which has a £300,000 prize to the winner. It is always one of the most competitive handicaps of the season and this year’s renewal looks no different, even though the excellent prize money wasn’t enough to entice connections of Constitution Hill, who was taken out of the race by Nicky Henderson several weeks ago. Tarriance has strengthened further at the head of the market on Monday, now as short as 6/1, which looks tight enough to me given I don’t think he had many excuses in a good-quality handicap won by HOPEWELL ROCK at Glorious Goodwood last time. Admittedly, he came there swinging on the bridle, but he had nothing more to offer after Hopewell Rock quickened by him and I was quite taken with that success.

Hopewell Rock had caught the eye on his return when third to Daiquiri Bay at Newmarket, but will be 5lb better off with that rival now following his win in the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot. Hopewell Rock started favourite for the ultra-competitive Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot on his next start having seen his Newmarket run work out well and, while he didn’t shape badly on the whole, he wasn’t able to build on the promise of his reappearance. However, he belatedly proved himself on a good mark upped to a mile and three quarters for the first time this month, travelling well over the longer trip and clearly well suited by the extra emphasis on stamina. The second and third probably didn’t get as smooth a run through as Hopewell Rock did, but I thought he won with a fair bit up his sleeve and his form from last season stacks up well, too, closely matched with Spinning Wheel on their run at Leicester. Indeed, he is totally unexposed at this trip, while the rain around the York area throughout the week won’t be any bother to him, already proven on ground with cut in it and what is forecast will likely take the string out of it. I think he’s still well weighted under a 4lb penalty given his profile and this track with its long straight will also be to his liking. Click on the graphic below to listen to our Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview Podcast

Preview posted 1509 BST on 17/08/26