Andrew Asquith has two bets at Newbury on Saturday in his latest ante-post column.
Weekend View: Saturday November 28
1pt e.w. Road To Home in the Coral Gold Cup at 12/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3)
1pt e.w. The Mighty Celt in the Intermediate Handicap Hurdle at 12/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
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The Coral Gold Cup at Newbury is the big betting race of the weekend and there is once again little rain around in the lead up to it. The chase course is currently described as good all over and Newbury will continue to water throughout the week to improve the going description.
Wendigo leads the way in the betting at a general 4/1 and he has plenty in his favour. I would have originally said the ground may be on the quick side for him, but he had no problem making a winning return over an inadequate two and a half miles on good ground at Carlisle last month, and he will relish the return to this longer trip. Wendigo looks particularly well treated on the back of that career-best effort from an opening mark of 147 on handicap debut and it is easy to see why he tops the market.
Regent's Stroll has a similar profile to Wendigo, beaten by him in the John Francome at this meeting 12 months ago, but comfortably finishing in front of him in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree on his final start. He proved his stamina for this sort of trip on that occasion and he’s just 2lb higher than when third in the Golden Miller at the Cheltenham Festival.
Strong cases can be made for both, but on price grounds I’ll be taking them on, and it is ROAD TO HOME who looks the best bet to me.
He went winless in his first season over fences, but had plenty of solid efforts to his name, notably when beaten a neck in second in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival and also beaten a similar distance in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.
He proved himself a smart novice in each of those runs, and overcame market weakness to belatedly open his account over fences on his return at Galway last month. He was likely easy to back due to the significant drop in trip, but he put his experience to good use, producing a sound round of jumping and was comfortably on top at the line.
Road To Home didn’t need to be at his best, but that run will surely have put him spot on for this, and this return to favour is sure to be in his favour. He’s just the type to go on progressing this season and, with plenty of form on a sound surface, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.
Earlier on the card, the Dan Skelton-trained THE MIGHTY CELT also looks a tad overpriced in the Coral Racing Club Intermediate Handicap Hurdle.
He showed a good level of ability when making a winning start over hurdles when trained in France in March 2025, and he has caught the eye in each and every start in Britain.
Admittedly, he does need things to drop right given how he’s ridden, often held up and is generally a keen-going sort, but he looks well handicapped on the pick of his form. The Mighty Celt wasn’t unduly punished and finished with running left on his British debut at Haydock last season and he was doing all of his best work at the finish in the Fred Winter when caught too far back.
He was weak in the betting for his return from six months off in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow recently, but again was seemingly ridden with an eye to the future, given plenty to do once again and considerately handled once it became clear his chance had gone.
The handicapper has dropped him 2lb since and he has the ability to win a race of this nature. He’ll remain of interest in the immediate future and there is enough juice in his price to make him worth chancing again.
Preview posted at 1545 GMT on 24/11/2026
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