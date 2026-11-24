The Coral Gold Cup at Newbury is the big betting race of the weekend and there is once again little rain around in the lead up to it. The chase course is currently described as good all over and Newbury will continue to water throughout the week to improve the going description.

Wendigo leads the way in the betting at a general 4/1 and he has plenty in his favour. I would have originally said the ground may be on the quick side for him, but he had no problem making a winning return over an inadequate two and a half miles on good ground at Carlisle last month, and he will relish the return to this longer trip. Wendigo looks particularly well treated on the back of that career-best effort from an opening mark of 147 on handicap debut and it is easy to see why he tops the market.

Regent's Stroll has a similar profile to Wendigo, beaten by him in the John Francome at this meeting 12 months ago, but comfortably finishing in front of him in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree on his final start. He proved his stamina for this sort of trip on that occasion and he’s just 2lb higher than when third in the Golden Miller at the Cheltenham Festival.

Strong cases can be made for both, but on price grounds I’ll be taking them on, and it is ROAD TO HOME who looks the best bet to me.

He went winless in his first season over fences, but had plenty of solid efforts to his name, notably when beaten a neck in second in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival and also beaten a similar distance in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.