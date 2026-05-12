Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday

Andrew Asquith returns with two more selections at Newbury in his latest ante-post column.
Weekend View: Saturday May 16
1pt e.w. More Thunder in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury at 14/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win Lost Boys in the London Gold Cup at Newbury at 7/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral. 6/1 General)
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It looks a very interesting renewal of the BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday, the betting currently headed by Damysus representing John & Thady Gosden, who have won three of the last five renewals.
He was impressive on his return in the Earl of Sefton at Newmarket recently, the way he quickened clear off an ordinary gallop suggesting he should have no problem dropped to a mile, but this will be his first try at the trip which is somewhat of a concern to me, especially at his current price, for all he won over seven furlongs as a juvenile.
Next in is Zeus Olympios, who had to carry a 3lb penalty on his reappearance in the Group 2 Mile at Sandown, and was just too free in the race on his first start for seven months. Karl Burke was keen to stress he’d come on a bundle for the race beforehand, and he duly shaped that way, but he still had no answer for Opera Ballo, who was giving his 2lb and is reportedly heading to France next so will bypass Newbury on Saturday.
Notable Speech had been on my radar for the Lockinge following his luckless run at Keeneland last month, but the Charlie Appleby yard has been under a cloud in recent weeks, with Opera Ballo at Sandown in fact his last winner. He’s drifting in the betting as a result, but there’s still not enough juice at a general 7/2.
I therefore think there’s better value further down the market and it is MORE THUNDER who tops the list for me. Admittedly, he hasn’t been able to have a prep run – much to William Haggas’s dismay – but he progressed out of all recognition for this yard last season, and I think he’ll be a fascinating contender in the mile division this season.
He was predominantly campaigned over a mile and a quarter for Sir Michael Stoute as a three-year-old, but remarkably made a winning start for Haggas in a six-furlong handicap at Newmarket last year.
More Thunder was clearly chucked in from a mark of 87, but he went on to win again at that trip and was an unlucky loser in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, positioned too far back but making up around six lengths in the final furlong and was only beaten a head by an all-the-way winner.
He gained quick compensation when winning the Bunbury Cup on the July Course next time, despite making heavy weather of it, needing every inch of the seven-furlong trip. That race produced an excellent timefigure, though, and More Thunder did well to come from near enough last position at a track which tends to suit prominent racers.
More Thunder’s best performance – by some way too – came afterwards at this track in the Hungerford Stakes where he looked a natural moving into pattern company for the first time, typically ridden patiently and having to be niggled in the first half of the race to keep tabs, but looking better and better the further he went, beating a solid yardstick in Witness Stand with stacks in hand.
He was drawn in the carpark when last seen in the Foret, breaking from stall 16 of 16 and he was just unable to get into the race, so I’m not going to judge him too harshly on that as he arguably did well to finish as close as he did.
Everything about him in my view says he can make his mark at the top level this season in all the big races over a mile, still with definite potential to improve further over this trip, and he looks a solid contender at a general 14/1 with possible question marks surrounding several.
The Trade Nation London Gold Cup is often a springboard to pattern company for these unexposed three-year-olds, its roll of honour having several subsequent Group 1 winners among it, and this year’s renewal typically contains plenty of well-bred sorts representing top yards.
My Love Is King looks a worthy favourite given his form looks rock solid, showing much improved form on his return upped significantly in trip when beaten a neck by Maltese Cross over this course and distance last month. That rival has since won the Lingfield Derby Trial and is Epsom bound – the shortest priced British-trained runner at the time of writing.
He again bumped into another who is on the Derby trail in Ancient Egypt in a listed event at Newmarket last time, once more looking a work in progress and an opening mark of 96 looks fair with further improvement to come, but he hasn’t found as much as has looked likely in those two runs which is a slight niggle for me.
One who I think may be better handicapped is LOST BOYS, who has some nice form of his own. He made plenty of appeal on his pedigree and physique when making his debut over a mile at this course last summer and shaped with plenty of promise, finishing third to no other than now top-class Bow Echo and the runner-up also won next time.
He still appeared to be learning on the job when filling the same position at Ascot next time, finishing closer on the whole that time and only half a length behind Maltese Cross off level weights.
Lost Boys took another step forward when opening his account at Haydock on his final start last season, displaying a terrific attitude to beat Poseidon’s Warrior, who bolted up next time and finished runner-up on his return in a listed event at Newmarket won by the promising Morshdi who is set to run in the Dante this week.
Whatever Lost Boys did over a mile last season was always going to be a bonus and, as expected, he showed the benefit of the step up to a mile and a quarter when following up on his return and handicap debut at Sandown recently.
He was strong in the betting that day and there was plenty to like about that performance, always travelling well but again showing signs of inexperience when asked for his effort over two furlongs out.
Lost Boys ran around under pressure, hanging to his right and bumping one of his rivals before darting to his left, but once he found his stride he quickened clear before not doing a tad in front. He only held on by a short head from the fast-finishing Into The Light – who had beaten Al Azd on his debut – but he had much more in hand than that narrow margin implies.
That experience won’t be lost on him, while runners from the David Menuisier yard invariably need their first run of the season, so I think he can take another marked step forward now moving into a stronger race and I feel he’s still at the right end of the handicap.
Preview posted at 16:00 BST on 12/05/2026
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