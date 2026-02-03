Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday

It’s Super Saturday at Newbury this weekend and, while there aren't many betting opportunities from my perspective, the William Hill Handicap Hurdle once again has an interesting outlook to it.

Nicky Henderson has won the last two renewals of this valuable handicap, but he isn’t represented in this year’s edition, and my fancy actually finished in behind 2024 winner Iberico Lord in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last time.

The horse in question is LANESBOROUGH, who still looks well handicapped to me. He built on previous promise in handicaps when winning with plenty in hand in heavy ground at Warwick on his final start last season, and that performance was backed up by an excellent timefigure for the grade.

An 8lb rise in the weights for that success looked very lenient, and he proved that in no uncertain terms when landing sustained support in style on his seasonal return over two miles at Doncaster in December.

He beat the well-treated Williethebuilder by eight and a half lengths that day, who has since come out and won twice since, and he also ran with credit when hitting the frame in the Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh last weekend from a BHA mark of 138.

Again, the timefigure supported the visual impression of his performance at Doncaster, Lanesborough shaping like a horse who was ready for much more competitive events.