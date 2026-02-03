Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday

Andrew Asquith has one selection in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday in his latest ante-post column.
Weekend View: Saturday February 7
1pt e.w. Lanesborough in the William Hill Hurdle at 12/1 (General 1/4, 1,2,3,4)
It’s Super Saturday at Newbury this weekend and, while there aren't many betting opportunities from my perspective, the William Hill Handicap Hurdle once again has an interesting outlook to it.
Nicky Henderson has won the last two renewals of this valuable handicap, but he isn’t represented in this year’s edition, and my fancy actually finished in behind 2024 winner Iberico Lord in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton last time.
The horse in question is LANESBOROUGH, who still looks well handicapped to me. He built on previous promise in handicaps when winning with plenty in hand in heavy ground at Warwick on his final start last season, and that performance was backed up by an excellent timefigure for the grade.
An 8lb rise in the weights for that success looked very lenient, and he proved that in no uncertain terms when landing sustained support in style on his seasonal return over two miles at Doncaster in December.
He beat the well-treated Williethebuilder by eight and a half lengths that day, who has since come out and won twice since, and he also ran with credit when hitting the frame in the Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh last weekend from a BHA mark of 138.
Again, the timefigure supported the visual impression of his performance at Doncaster, Lanesborough shaping like a horse who was ready for much more competitive events.
The handicapper put him up a stone for that win and, while he didn’t progress further as expected in the Lanzarote last time, for one reason or another he just didn’t go with his usual zest upped to two miles and five furlongs.
The trip shouldn’t have been an issue for him – there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree and he's won over slightly shorter – but conditions perhaps weren’t at his optimum on the day.
Timeform described the ground at Kempton as good, and that was the fastest surface he’s encountered under Rules on Timeform's readings. Furthermore, all of Lanesborough’s best performances have also come at galloping, left-handed tracks.
Conditions at Newbury are set to be testing on Saturday, the ground currently described as soft, heavy in places on the hurdles track, and there is quite a bit more rain forecast later this week, too.
Given how well he won in heavy ground at Warwick last season, the return to more testing conditions should be ideal for Lanesborough, and it will definitely bring his proven stamina into play dropping back to two miles in what is usually a truly-run race.
He was impressive at Doncaster over a similar trip, at a track which is not too different from Newbury, and due to his latest run at Kempton he's available to back at a double-figure price. This track with its galloping nature and long straight should suit Lanesborough better and he is well worth another chance to prove this mark of 130 a lenient one in my opinion.
Preview posted at 1500 GMT on 03/02/2026
