Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newbury on Saturday

It was another tough day last Saturday, the well-backed French recruit, Maitre En Science, not meeting expectations in the Scottish Triumph Hurdle, Afadil narrowly failing to defend his crown in the Scottish County Hurdle, having traded 1.05 in-running on Betfair, and Saint Segal bumping into a progressive, well-handicapped rival in the Scottish Champion Chase.

A new week beckons, though, and there is surely light at the end of the tunnel!

Racegoers attending Newbury on Saturday will be elated that Nicky Henderson is set to run Sir Gino in the Game Spirit Chase. He also ran Altior in the same race as a novice in 2017, but he had already won three races over fences, including at Grade 1 and 2 level, so it really is a bold move for Henderson to pitch him into open company on just his second start over fences. Sir Gino is also in the Kingmaker at Warwick, but Henderson mooted the option of the Game Spirit after impressive success at Kempton over Christmas.

It is pretty slim pickings this week from an ante-post standpoint, but the William Hill Handicap Hurdle is the big betting race of the weekend, and the horse who looks quite a bit too big in the betting for me is the Harry Derham-trained WASHINGTON.

Admittedly, we were on the wrong end of a gamble from this stable last week, but I’d be very surprised if Washington wasn’t a fair few points shorter in the betting come Saturday afternoon.

I liked this horse as a novice a few seasons ago where he won a couple of times and finished in and around some horses who have gone on to bigger and better things since. For whatever reason, he didn’t quite progress as expected for Olly Murphy, while he was pulled up on his sole start and chasing debut for Paul Nicholls.