Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Lingfield and Newcastle on Saturday

There is some good all-weather racing at Lingfield this weekend, with both the Midnite Hever Sprint Stakes and Midnite Winter Derby Stakes making the ITV Racing schedule.

Karl Burke has won both races in the past, most recently the Winter Derby 12 months ago, and I really like the claims of his four-year-old filly LEOVANNI in the Hever.

There had been whispers of the regard in which Burke held Leovanni prior to her debut at Nottingham in June of 2024, and she duly landed good support in the style of one destined for much better things, her explosive natural speed very much catching the eye.

She was notably weak in the betting just two weeks later when contesting the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, but the market got it wrong, and she improved a chunk to follow up in the style of a smart filly.

Again, she was well to the fore, leading on the bridle passing the two-furlong pole, and once James Doyle pressed the button she easily put daylight between herself and the far-side pack she raced in, finding plenty in the final furlong to easily hold off some closers from the stand-side pack.

She looked one to keep on the right side following that performance, but her career didn’t carry on the same trajectory, not seen for two months prior to only finishing third in the Lowther at York, and she trailed in last of seven in the Cheveley Park Stakes on his final two-year-old start on the softest ground she’d encountered.

However, there was much more promise to glean from her reappearance in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock last season. She was the sole three-year-old in the field, and shaped much better than the bare result, stuck in behind a wall of horses entering the final furlong and not given a hard time once it became apparent, she wasn’t going to get on terms with the principals.

Leovanni stayed on well under a hands-and-heels ride once getting a gap on the rail, though, and finished with running left at the line, beaten under a length by No Half Measures, who won the July Cup on her next start.

She clearly hasn’t been the easiest to train since, and is yet to race on the all-weather, but her strong-travelling style married with her natural speed and potent turn of foot makes her tailormade for a sharp test like this. Leovanni also has a positive record when fresh and I can see her zipping round here and having too much for some of these more established, but more exposed sprinters.