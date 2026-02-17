Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Lingfield and Newcastle on Saturday

Andrew Asquith returns with two more selections in his latest ante-post column, including one in the Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle.
Weekend View: Saturday February 21
2pts win Leovanni in the Hever Sprint Stakes at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, 10/3 bet365, Betfred)
1pt win Anglers Crag in the Eider Handicap Chase at 13/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral, 6/1 General)
There is some good all-weather racing at Lingfield this weekend, with both the Midnite Hever Sprint Stakes and Midnite Winter Derby Stakes making the ITV Racing schedule.
Karl Burke has won both races in the past, most recently the Winter Derby 12 months ago, and I really like the claims of his four-year-old filly LEOVANNI in the Hever.
There had been whispers of the regard in which Burke held Leovanni prior to her debut at Nottingham in June of 2024, and she duly landed good support in the style of one destined for much better things, her explosive natural speed very much catching the eye.
She was notably weak in the betting just two weeks later when contesting the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, but the market got it wrong, and she improved a chunk to follow up in the style of a smart filly.
Again, she was well to the fore, leading on the bridle passing the two-furlong pole, and once James Doyle pressed the button she easily put daylight between herself and the far-side pack she raced in, finding plenty in the final furlong to easily hold off some closers from the stand-side pack.
She looked one to keep on the right side following that performance, but her career didn’t carry on the same trajectory, not seen for two months prior to only finishing third in the Lowther at York, and she trailed in last of seven in the Cheveley Park Stakes on his final two-year-old start on the softest ground she’d encountered.
However, there was much more promise to glean from her reappearance in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock last season. She was the sole three-year-old in the field, and shaped much better than the bare result, stuck in behind a wall of horses entering the final furlong and not given a hard time once it became apparent, she wasn’t going to get on terms with the principals.
Leovanni stayed on well under a hands-and-heels ride once getting a gap on the rail, though, and finished with running left at the line, beaten under a length by No Half Measures, who won the July Cup on her next start.
She clearly hasn’t been the easiest to train since, and is yet to race on the all-weather, but her strong-travelling style married with her natural speed and potent turn of foot makes her tailormade for a sharp test like this. Leovanni also has a positive record when fresh and I can see her zipping round here and having too much for some of these more established, but more exposed sprinters.
The Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Eider Handicap Chase has a competitive look to it with not much separating the first five or so in the betting. Aworkinprogress brings a progressive profile to the table, and should stay this significantly longer trip given how he won over an extended three and a half miles at Sandown last time, so it is easy to see why he’s been installed as favourite.
I really liked the style of ANGLERS CRAG’s return win on what was his first start for Nicky Richards at Carlisle in November, though, and as a previous winner of the Eider, his stamina is assured.
He was completing a four-timer for Brian Ellison when winning this race two years ago from a BHA mark of 126 and, though the form book says he only prevailed by a neck, he did extremely well to win given the howler he made at the second-last.
Anglers Crag arrived on the scene travelling powerfully and, even after that bad mistake, he gathered himself again and still looked the likeliest winner going down to the last and on the run-in, and he was comfortably on top at the line.
That was a hard race, so it was no surprise he wasn’t in the same form in the Scottish Grand National next time, and he lost his way for whatever reason last season.
A change of scenery has done him the world of good judged by his latest success, however, looking in a different league to his rivals at Carlisle as he took advantage of a drop in the weights.
His jumping was much more assured under a drastic change of tactics, making all of the running for the first time in his career, and looking on excellent terms with himself. He went clear in the first half of the race before his advantage was reduced going out for the final circuit, but he pressed on again from the third-last and continued to move clear in the closing stages.
Horses making the running on the chase course at Newcastle have an excellent record in recent years, too. Over the last five seasons, horses with a Timeform in-running Early Position Symbol of 1 (which highlights they made most or all of the running) have a 26% strike rate, an impressive stat which is backed up by a £1 level-stakes profit of £116.02.
There is the potential that Anglers Crag will face competition for the lead from the likes of Mr Vango or Jubilee Express if they run, but both arrive with questions to answer having been pulled up last time.
Anglers Crag, on the other hand, has likely been saved for this and, given he goes well when fresh, was prolific upon joining a new yard a couple of years ago, everything looks set for a big run from a mark which may still underestimate him despite his advancing years.
Published at 14:34 GMT on 17/02/26
