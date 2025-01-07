Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Kempton on Saturday

The weather continues to play havoc on National Hunt racing, with both fixtures on Tuesday abandoned, while Catterick on Thursday has already fallen by the wayside, and Newbury on the same day will inspect on Wednesday.

The main weekend fixtures are also under threat, particularly Warwick, who received 30mm of rain on Sunday evening which burst the banks of the river nearby and as a result parts of the track are under water. Temperatures are also forecast to drop below freezing in the coming nights, which will obviously have an adverse effect on the drying out process.

Kempton is also waterlogged in places – the lake bend is currently un-raceable – and also don’t have a positive forecast in the lead up to Saturday with further rain, sleet, snow and plummeting temperatures expected.

This has prompted the BHA to look at alternative options, especially as both scheduled ITV meetings last weekend were both abandoned. Richard Wayman, BHA director of racing and betting said: “The BHA racing team is expecting to make changes this weekend and is currently reviewing options, including the possibility of whether a jumps fixture could be staged elsewhere."

So, where does that leave us? In limbo, that’s where, but we will still have a look towards the main action at the weekend in the hope racing does go ahead somewhere. You may wish to wait until Thursday before striking any bets under the circumstances (you will get your money back if a fixture is abandoned, though).

Whatever the case, conditions are likely to be testing on ground which will probably be holding, placing the emphasis on stamina, and how well the field sizes will hold up remains to be seen.