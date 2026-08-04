Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock

It’s a quiet week on the racing front with the Shergar Cup at Ascot taking centre stage this weekend. The meeting received a major boost on Monday following the confirmation Ryan Moore will join the Great Britain and Ireland team alongside Dylan Browne McMonagle and team captain Saffie Osborne.

It will be the first time Moore has ridden in the Shergar Cup since 2006 and he makes up a formidable team on paper. As I’ve mentioned in previous years, however, the Shergar Cup really is a marmite event, but from an ante-post betting point of view it’s a complete non-starter given we don’t know who will ride what, the field sizes and reserve runners, while this year only two bookmakers have priced up races.

There is therefore only a couple of races at Haydock and one at Newmarket to get involved in and all three have odds-on favourites at the head of the betting.

Sallaal put up one of the best handicap performances this century on Timeform’s scale at Epsom two starts ago and he didn’t need to improve on that effort to follow up in a Listed event at Sandown last time.

He’s going the right way now so it’s no surprise he’s been put in short for the Betway Rose of Lancaster Stakes, but DANGER BAY looks overpriced to me at double-figure odds and he’s well worth backing each way.

The form of his two wins at Hamilton last season is strong – he beat Eternal Force who went on to win his next three starts easily – and he proved himself on a steep upward curve when winning the Zetland Gold Cup from a mark of 94 in grand style on his return.

The handicapper hit him with an 8lb rise for that success, but he proved that lenient when very much catching the eye in the John Smith’s Cup at York last time.

Danger Bay travelled through that race like a well-treated horse, but he wasn’t best positioned near the far rail in the straight, meeting some severe trouble in-running while the race was developing to the right of him.