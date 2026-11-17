It will unlikely be the slog it was on that occasion this weekend, but stamina will likely be more at a premium than last year, and with that in mind I think there’s a case to make for IROKO .

He was impressive 12 months ago, but the ground probably suited him more than most that day, and this year’s renewal undoubtedly has a stronger look to it. There are some strong stayers among the entries, too, and given he was outstayed by Royale Pagaille in heavy ground two years ago, I think he’s opposable at the prices.

It looks like being a very good renewal of the Betfair Chase with several Irish challengers set to run alongside a healthy British challenge and it is last year’s winner Grey Dawning who heads the ante-post betting.

The official going at Haydock on Tuesday morning was described as good, with some good to soft in places down the back straight, but the rain has arrived and it is forecast to get even heavier around 5pm. With further showers forecast on Wednesday, some of which could also be heavy, the ground is almost certain to soften.

He’s made his reappearance in the graduation chase on this card for the last two years and has run respectably to finish second each time over a trip which is short of his optimum, especially last year when he bumped into subsequent King George winner The Jukebox Man.

Iroko was last seen finishing an excellent second in his second Grand National, looking more of a natural over the course with the previous year’s experience under his belt, and he also underlined his extremes of stamina, staying on strongly in the closing stages to finish behind a Grand National great in I Am Maximus having been in fifth place for much of the run-in.

He has come up short on his previous attempts in top-level company, finishing runner-up to Inothewayurthinkin in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase in 2024 his best effort, and he was also put in his place by Grey Dawning in a Listed event at Kelso in 2025.

However, his latest run was his best to date, and this test will suit him much better than when being beaten by those rivals. He’ll reportedly be ridden more forcefully than usual to make it a real test and the ground should be soft enough to bring his proven stamina into play. If he gets into a good rhythm out in front he could be hard to keep out of the places.

Earlier on the card I quite like the claims of SEANIECON in the Betfair Stayers’ Red Rose Handicap Hurdle.

He showed he has bundles of stamina when opening his account at the second attempt last season and he was highly tried in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle before shaping better than the bare result on his handicap debut in a competitive race at Punchestown.

Seaniecon would have likely gone very close to winning on that occasion, but significant interference on the home turn shuffled him right back, and he stayed on all the way to the line once switched out.

Indeed, he proved himself on a lenient mark when making a winning return at Cheltenham last month, attracting good support to win a race which has a good recent history of producing progressive young hurdlers.

Once again, he highlighted that stamina is one of his key attributes, still having something to find jumping the last, and not picking up immediately on the run-in, but it was hard to fault his attitude as he fought his way to the front in the final 100 yards to win going away.

The addition of cheekpieces have had a positive effect the last twice, allowing him to travel well within himself, and he’s clearly well suited by a big-field scenario. This sharper track is a slight concern, but the long old straight at Haydock will allow him plenty of time to hit top gear, and he still looks well handicapped following a 6lb rise.

Seaniecon is one of the most progressive horses in here and, entitled to strip fitter for his return also, he’s one to keep on side for the foreseeable future.

Preview posted at 1545 GMT on 17/11/2026