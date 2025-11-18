Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock on Saturday

The Betfair Chase is the feature race at Haydock this season and Grey Dawning will bid to go one place better than 12 months ago in ground which should be more in his favour. Likely conditions won’t suit Royale Pagaille as much in his search for a third straight win in the race, while Haiti Couleurs adds extra spice having progressed out of all recognition last season and having had an excellent prep run over hurdles.

The handicaps look more appeal to me from a betting perspective, however, and the Betfair Racing Podcasts Handicap Hurdle is where I’m going to start.

Kabral du Mathan is taking a big chunk out of the market ahead of his first start for Dan Skelton and, while he’s a most intriguing runner, 2/1 does look on the skinny given he was beaten off similar marks on his last two starts for Paul Nicholls.

The Chris Gordon-trained ANDASHAN is the horse that interests me most. He had some solid form in bumpers, the form of his debut win working out well, and he took his form up a notch when finishing third to Regent’s Stroll in a better race afterwards.

He was all the rage in the betting for his hurdling debut last season, but he unseated his rider at the first. That was an inauspicious start, but he got better as the campaign went on, running out a most impressive winner at Kempton where he bounded 18 lengths clear of the runner-up, producing an excellent timefigure for the grade in the process.

That performance entitled him to have a crack at the Dovecote over the same course and distance, but he was unable to build on his previous effort, proving too keen and just unable to dominate in the same fashion upped in grade.

Andashan was well found in the market for his return and handicap debut at Newbury recently and he was far from disgraced finishing third. However, he left the impression he’s in need of further than two miles now, losing his position down the back straight, but sticking to his task well, closing down the second on the run-in.

That run should have done him the world of good – he appeared to be carrying condition – and this mark shouldn’t prove beyond him under the right circumstances. He now gets the opportunity to showcase his talents over further than two miles and the extra emphasis on stamina is sure to help unlock further improvement.