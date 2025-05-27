Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock on Saturday.

She took a big step forward when making a winning return in a well-contested Listed race at Goodwood earlier this month, again travelling with plenty of fluency in the early stages, probably a little fresh if anything, and proving very strong at the finish on her first attempt at a mile and a half.

Shaha shaped better than the bare result in Listed company at Saint-Cloud on her final start last season, going with plenty of zest encountering heavy ground for the first time, but still not looking the finished article in the latter stages.

Her opposition wasn’t the strongest when going one place better in a three-runner event at Southwell next time, but she landed prohibitive odds just like you would expect her to, improving a chunk for her initial experience. She readily put a promising newcomer in her place on that occasion, and that rival has won four times since, leaving the impression it won’t be long until she’s also contesting pattern company when taking a handicap at Goodwood recently.

She also has form with Diamond Rain, having been beaten just a head by the exciting Godolphin filly on debut over a mile at Ascot last season, showing plenty of ability over a trip which was always going to be short of her optimum given the stamina in her pedigree.

As mentioned in this space last week, Estrange beat Diamond Rain on her final start at Doncaster, and that form received a timely boost on Saturday, so you have to respect her claims on her return to action, but having looked at the market, it is the John & Thady Gosden-trained SHAHA who leaps off the page for me at around the 8/1 mark.

Estrange was one of the ante-post favourites this time last week for a Listed race won by Diamond Rain on Saturday, but connections clearly felt it would be better to wait for the Group 3 Betfred Nifty 50 Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes this weekend with the long-range forecast featuring patches of rain. Her best efforts last season came with cut in the ground and she has attracted support in the betting on Tuesday morning.

There has been 10mm fall since Saturday and with more rain forecast on Wednesday and Thursday before forecast sunny spells in the lead up to the weekend, you would imagine some soft may creep its way into the going description which is currently described as ‘good’ ground.

There is another good-looking card to delve into at Haydock this weekend, featuring some competitive handicaps, a Listed event, and a couple of pattern races, and the ground should be softer than it was last weekend.

Her turn of foot down the outside proved the difference on the day, arriving on the scene travelling powerfully around two furlongs out, and to me she still appeared to be learning on the job once in front, but always doing enough – it was quite a taking performance.

The Gosdens have several entries in this race on Saturday but, interestingly, Shaha is the only one who is currently jocked up. Oisin Murphy appears to have been called up for the ride fresh from his victory on Lead Artist in the Lockinge Stakes, and he has a very solid record when riding for the yard.

Since taking out a joint-license, Murphy can boast a 29% strike rate for John & Thady Gosden, which is excellent, but it gets even better when riding for them at Haydock. Indeed, he has a 100% record (three from three) for the Gosdens at Haydock, including a win in this race on Queen Of The Pride 12 months ago, and Shaha strikes me as a filly to keep on the right side this season, a lengthy sort with plenty of scope who can step forward again.

The Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes has attracted 19 entries and it looks set to be another well-represented renewal looking at the number of horses who have a jockey attached at the time of writing.

Audience has been put in a short-priced favourite and he showed on a number of occasions last season, notably when winning the Lockinge Stakes and Lennox Stakes, he’s a very smart horse when putting it all together. He is quite inconsistent, though, which has to be somewhat of a worry if backing him at his current odds.

I liked the way Alyanaabi did it on his return and first start since being gelded in a Listed event at this course earlier this month, but he has attracted support and the juice in his price appears to have been squeezed out, while potential softer ground would be a slight concern for me, too.

One horse who does catch the eye to me further down the betting is the Kevin Ryan-trained ROOM SERVICE, who developed into a smart colt last season, and the forecast rain will very much be in his favour.

He wasn’t up to scratch on his return in the Greenham Stakes last season (sole try at seven furlongs) and probably found the ground a little too fast in Listed company next time, but he got back on the up when winning a soft-ground handicap from a mark of 100 with a bit in hand at Pontefract in July.

Room Service again appeared to find the emphasis too much on speed in a good-to-firm ground Ayr Gold Cup afterwards, but proved his liking for an easy surface when runner-up in a competitive handicap at York in October, attempting to concede 11lb to a well-handicapped, useful performer who bounced back to his best.

He didn’t need to better that effort on the figures to get his head back in front in a heavy-ground Listed event at Doncaster on his final start, but there was plenty to like about that effort. I though he did very well to win, given he was off the bridle before most and raced on the wing towards the centre of the track while the race developed more towards the stands’ rail.

Room Service was doing all of his best work at the finish that day, and he’s well worth another crack at seven furlongs given his run style and the stamina in his pedigree. He’s just the type who will go on improving as a four-year-old – he’s a well-made colt – and hopefully he’s ready to roll.

His effort in the Greenham on his reappearance last season may have been a little underwhelming, but it is worth noting that he started 6/1 third favourite that day, and he also made a winning debut as a juvenile. Furthermore, he represents a yard who have had several horses run well this season returning from an absence of 200 days or more.

Against The Wind was a winner at Thirsk, Ain’t Nobody ran well to finish third in a Group 3 at Ascot, Hi Royal and Sisyphean both finished runner-up in competitive handicaps, and Inisherin was well supported to win the 1895 Duke of York Stakes at York. Provided the ground has enough juice in it I can see Room Service running a big race and odds of 14/1 probably underestimate his chance.

Preview posted 1535 BST on 27/05/2025