Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Doncaster and Cheltenham on Saturday

The last Group 1 of the British Flat racing calendar, the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes, takes place at Doncaster on Saturday, and I think William Muir & Chris Grassick can upset the steam train that is Aidan O’Brien with BREACHER.

He was talked up after making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Salisbury in June, becoming a rare juvenile first-time-out winner for the yard in some style, forging clear in the closing stages in the manner of one who can go right to the top.

He’s not been disgraced in the Solario Stakes and Champagne Stakes, both at seven furlongs also, in his last two starts, but he’s one who is bound to flourish over middle distances next season, and the step up to a mile on Saturday is sure to help him progress further.

The ground at Doncaster is currently described as good to soft, but with further rain forecast this week, it could deteriorate further, and being a son of Cracksman, along with the way he moves, suggests he’ll be an even better horse on softer ground than he’s encountered previously.

Breacher was caught out by a test of speed at this course last time, but that form has been franked by Desert Castle since, who was beaten only a neck by Darkness Falls in the Dewhurst next time, producing the second best performance by a juvenile colt on Timeform ratings this year.