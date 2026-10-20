Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Doncaster and Cheltenham on Saturday

Andrew Asquith has two bets for Doncaster and Cheltenham on Saturday in his latest ante-post column.
Weekend View: Saturday October 24
2pts e.w Breacher in the Futurity Trophy at 9/1 (bet365, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3)
1pt win Indian River in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet)
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook
The last Group 1 of the British Flat racing calendar, the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes, takes place at Doncaster on Saturday, and I think William Muir & Chris Grassick can upset the steam train that is Aidan O’Brien with BREACHER.
He was talked up after making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Salisbury in June, becoming a rare juvenile first-time-out winner for the yard in some style, forging clear in the closing stages in the manner of one who can go right to the top.
He’s not been disgraced in the Solario Stakes and Champagne Stakes, both at seven furlongs also, in his last two starts, but he’s one who is bound to flourish over middle distances next season, and the step up to a mile on Saturday is sure to help him progress further.
The ground at Doncaster is currently described as good to soft, but with further rain forecast this week, it could deteriorate further, and being a son of Cracksman, along with the way he moves, suggests he’ll be an even better horse on softer ground than he’s encountered previously.
Breacher was caught out by a test of speed at this course last time, but that form has been franked by Desert Castle since, who was beaten only a neck by Darkness Falls in the Dewhurst next time, producing the second best performance by a juvenile colt on Timeform ratings this year.
Aidan O’Brien has more than half the entries at this stage, so there should be a good pace for Breacher to aim at, and I think this step up in trip will allow him to be seen in an even better light.
The first meeting of the season at Cheltenham starts on Friday, and Saturday’s card looks competitive. The one race which has pulled me in, however, is the Masterson Holdings Hurdle.
It has a reputation of producing a good one, and the one who stands out to me this year is INDIAN RIVER, who was well beaten in the Triumph Hurdle on the New Course at the Cheltenham Festival last season, but improved a chunk when third in the Grade 1 Anniversary Hurdle at Aintree next time.
He ran a cracker on that occasion, and was full value for the result behind a smart filly in Mange Tout and another in Selma de Vary who went on to win a Grade 1 at Auteuil to boost the form.
Indian River also shaped well on his reappearance back in a handicap at Market Rasen last month, given a patient ride but still having every chance entering the straight before his effort petered out as if in need of the run.
That will have put him spot on for this and he stands out at the weights on these terms. Adrian Keatley has created an excellent impression as a dual-purpose trainer to me of late and he’s one to follow this season.
Preview posted at 1550 BST on 20/10/2026
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