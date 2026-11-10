Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Cheltenham on Saturday

The ground at Cheltenham at the time of writing is currently described as good, good to firm in places, which is almost unheard of at this time of year. Cheltenham continue to water, and there is some rain forecast, so hopefully it won’t have a detrimental effect on the field sizes for the three-day November meeting.

The Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase has an interesting look to it, but for me, the market has got Kabral du Mathan too short.

Indeed, he was a very smart hurdler at further than two miles and he travelled like the best horse at the weights when stretched out to three miles in the Stayers’ Hurdle before his stamina ran dry.

He also made a very pleasing return when successful on his chasing debut at Perth last month, typical of one from the Dan Skelton yard, jumping with precision, and he looks to have a bright future as a chaser.

However, he’s set to meet OLD PARK STAR on Saturday, and I think that will be a different test all together for him. For one, Old Park Star had better form over hurdles, even as a novice, running to a higher level than Kabral du Mathan when winning the Rossington Main and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

He also screams out as one who is going to prove even better over fences, very much a chasing type on looks, a good-topped gelding who has the size to flourish over larger obstacles as the season goes on.

I know this is his seasonal return and first time over fences, but that doesn’t bother me given the yard he represents, sure to have done plenty of schooling and will be fit enough to do himself justice.