Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Cheltenham on Saturday

Andrew Asquith had an 8/1 winner in his latest ante-post column and returns with two bets at Cheltenham on Saturday.
Weekend View: Saturday November 14
2pts win Old Park Star in the Arkle Trial Trophy at 2/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Norn Iron in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at 20/1 (William Hill, Unibet, Betvictor, Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/4 1,2,3,4)
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook
The ground at Cheltenham at the time of writing is currently described as good, good to firm in places, which is almost unheard of at this time of year. Cheltenham continue to water, and there is some rain forecast, so hopefully it won’t have a detrimental effect on the field sizes for the three-day November meeting.
The Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase has an interesting look to it, but for me, the market has got Kabral du Mathan too short.
Indeed, he was a very smart hurdler at further than two miles and he travelled like the best horse at the weights when stretched out to three miles in the Stayers’ Hurdle before his stamina ran dry.
He also made a very pleasing return when successful on his chasing debut at Perth last month, typical of one from the Dan Skelton yard, jumping with precision, and he looks to have a bright future as a chaser.
However, he’s set to meet OLD PARK STAR on Saturday, and I think that will be a different test all together for him. For one, Old Park Star had better form over hurdles, even as a novice, running to a higher level than Kabral du Mathan when winning the Rossington Main and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
He also screams out as one who is going to prove even better over fences, very much a chasing type on looks, a good-topped gelding who has the size to flourish over larger obstacles as the season goes on.
I know this is his seasonal return and first time over fences, but that doesn’t bother me given the yard he represents, sure to have done plenty of schooling and will be fit enough to do himself justice.
I just think he’s a classier type than Kabral du Mathan and, given Old Park Star is 3/1 for the Arkle, he looks a very attractive proposition available to back at 2/1 for this.
I’m hoping the watering taking place and forecast rain allows some sort of ‘soft’ to be in the going description which will allow Old Park Star to take his chance.
It looks another typically strong renewal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase and you can see why Meetmebythesea has found his way to the head of the market. He won the novice handicap chase at the Festival in good style when last seen and he’s been the subject of positive reports in recent days.
He does look short to me, though, so I’m happy to oppose at the prices, and the one who I think looks too big is the Harry Derham-trained NORN IRON.
Norn Iron progressed well as a novice over fences last season, building on his previous promise in this sphere when winning back-to-back handicaps over this trip at Sandown. He navigated those tough fences very well and the form of those two wins has worked out well, too, with several subsequent winners in behind him.
His final start at the Punchestown Festival was a career-best effort, beaten only by one who looked promising at the time, and comfortably on top of the remainder.
That was his first taste of a big-field handicap and he travelled and jumped professionally, a peck on landing at the second-last the only real mistake which knocked some of the momentum out of him, and it was only one who looked like developing into a graded performer which beat him.
Norn Iron returns higher in the weights, but we haven’t seen the best of him over fences yet, still open to improvement, and this has reportedly been his early-season target.
He missed an engagement over hurdles at Chepstow last month, but he represents a trainer I’ve a lot of time for, so I don’t think fitness will be an issue, and he looks a big price at 20/1.
Preview posted at 1530 GMT on 10/11/2026
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