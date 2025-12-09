Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Cheltenham on Saturday

He had some very smart form as a novice a couple of seasons ago, winning a handicap and the Grade 2 Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby before finding Grade 1 company too hot to handle afterwards. However, he was far from disgraced up against some of the best novices around.

At the prices, I thought COLONEL HARRY looked interesting and I’m happy to back him each-way following his return win in a competitive renewal of the Grand Sefton at Aintree last month.

Regardless of that statement he’s set to return on Saturday in similar ground. You would imagine they will be mindful of not bottoming him out early so with that in mind I’d be a little wary, for all he’s more than likely someway ahead of his mark.

He’ll return from a 9lb higher mark and almost certainly has more to offer as a second-season chaser, but he missed his intended reappearance in the Paddy Power Gold Cup – Vincenzo and Holy Joe Smoke finished second and third – last month on account of the ground, connections saying they didn’t want to run him first time back in such testing conditions.

The Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase has disappointingly only attracted 12 entries and Jagwar, Holy Joe Smoke and Vincenzo are all vying for favouritism. Jagwar was ultra progressive as a novice over fences last season, winning four of his five starts, culminating with an excellent success in the Plate at the Festival.

Conditions are set to be testing at Cheltenham this week following a deluge of rain at the track on Monday evening, with further rain forecast later in the week, too. The ground is currently described as soft all over on the New Course.

Last season didn’t go to plan following a promising return, failing to settle or get home upped markedly in trip in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, and then probably run back too quickly in the Paddy Power Gold Cup where he was losing momentum when crumpling on landing jumping four from home.

Colonel Harry was strong enough in the market ahead of his return at Aintree last month, though, and duly looked right back to his best. He coped well enough with the National fences, though he did lose his position around halfway, still having plenty to do at the Canal Turn, but the ground he made up when switched out wide from the inner in the straight suggested he’s a well-treated horse.

He came with a storming run, vying for the lead jumping the last where he wasn’t too fluent, but having way too much for his rivals on the run-in, never looking like being caught once he went into the lead.

Colonel Harry goes particularly well in testing ground, too, and the stiffer nature of Cheltenham will be in his favour given he shaped like he was worth another try over further at Aintree. There are some forward-going types in here, which should ensure this race is run at a true gallop, and he remains one to be interested in for a yard who have been in good form of late from a 4lb higher mark.

Thirty-five minutes later the Read Meg Nicholls’ Blog At betmgm.com Handicap Chase is another competitive event on paper, but DAVID’S WELL must surely go close.

He’s a lightly-raced six-year-old who has proven most progressive since sent chasing, scoring decisively in a weak race on his debut in this sphere and producing another smooth display when following up in both starts last season.

David’s Well maintained his unbeaten record over fences in taking fashion once more on his return at Haydock last month, looking a picture beforehand and there wasn’t really an ounce of worry as he put in another superb round of jumping, moving to the front early in the straight and staying on well.

That form looks very solid with him and another well-handicapped rival pulling clear of the remainder, while the timefigure recorded gives the form extra substance, too. A subsequent 6lb rise in the weights may well underestimate this likeable, young chaser and the return to a softer surface won’t trouble him.

This represents another step up the ladder, now taking on better calibre horses, but not many have a profile like his, and he's just the type to stay ahead of the handicapper for a while longer yet. Chris Gordon is having a fantastic campaign also, already saddling as many winners as last season, while operating at an impressive 29% strike.

Preview posted at 1450 GMT on 09/12/2025