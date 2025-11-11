Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Cheltenham on Saturday

Three days of quality jumps racing in store as Cheltenham host their November Meeting this weekend. I’ll be focussing on the Saturday card in this column where the Paddy Power Gold Cup takes centre stage, but I want to start with the Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase first.

Dan Skelton won this Grade 2 with L’Eau Du Sud last year and I’d be sweet on the chances of his entry, BE AWARE, who won the same race at Stratford on his chasing debut as L’Eau Du Sud had before coming here. When asked to compare the two, the trainer immediately said, “I don’t think we’ll go a massively different route… as the ground softens we’ll have a try at two miles”.

Like L’Eau Du Sud, he was a good handicap hurdler but always looked the type to improve for fences, and that view was reinforced at Stratford where he recorded the highest Timeform performance rating (140+) of his career so far. That sort of rating should make him competitive in graded novice chases and he’s open to plenty of improvement in this sphere once his jumping sharpens up, which it surely will with that initial experience under his belt.

Harry Skelton has seemingly been booked to ride Shakeyatailfeather and Be Aware also has the option of the 3m1f race on Friday, with Dan Skelton suggested earlier in the week he was leaning that way, but I do wonder if the 20mm plus of rain forecast on Friday and into Saturday could tempt him to divert to this contest over two miles instead.

This horse certainly isn’t short of speed, he was second to Burdett Road in the Greatwood Hurdle at this meeting last year, and he clearly stay further, so if the forecast rain comes his stamina over this trip could be crucial. Burdett Road reopposes here, but I’d strongly fancy Be Aware to reverse that form over fences.

The Friday race does look the easier of the two options on ratings, but I’m not sure Skelton will want to test him over that distance on bad ground at this stage of his career, and I think the weather forecast will be enough to tempt him back to his original plan with this horse.

He can be backed at 10/1 for the Saturday race over two miles and while acknowledging the risks attached – Harry Skelton is booked to ride a different horse (for now) and he has an entry in a different race – I think we’re looking at a horse who will be half the price, maybe shorter, come the off if my theory is correct, and I’m willing to take that risk at double-figure odds.