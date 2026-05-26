Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Beverley and Chester on Saturday

Ian Ogg is keeping the Weekend View hotseat warm this week and has two selections for Saturday at double-figure prices.
Weekend View: Saturday May 30
0.5pts e.w. Matteo at 12/1 in 14:48 Beverley (General 1,2,3 1/5)
0.5pts e.w. Esherann at 20/1 in 15:30 Chester at 20/1 (Unibet 1,2,3 1/5)
Haydock Park provided three of the six races the layers priced up after the six-day entries on Monday and, with that meeting failing to pass an inspection after the latest 'holegate' there are thin pickings.
Beverley is set to enjoy its day in the sun on Saturday with two juvenile contests which have a habit of throwing up some useful performers, but I'm in no rush to pin my colours to the mast to one of the fillies in the Hilary Needler with four of the top five in the market unraced.
It's a similar story in the Two-Year-Old Trophy but this race will cut up with multiple entries from several yards.
One who I think will run is Matteo as he follows the same path as stablemate Tropical Dreamer who finished fourth last year. Kevin Ryan saddled the third in 2023 and those have been the yard's only two runners in the race since Ryan's Party disappointed as favourite in 2021.
It's not a race, then, that the yard target but their runners are hitting the frame, or thereabouts, and Matteo is worth getting onside at 12/1 to do the same or, hopefully, better.
The cheap purchase impressed in winning over course and distance by over four lengths in a decent time and while the form isn't anything to shout about, the race has thrown up a couple of winners.
Matteo's performance didn't come as a shock as he was well supported and professional in the race itself, showing good speed from the gate and those assets should stand this February foal in good stead.
The only other contest priced up at this stage is the seven-furlong handicap at Chester.
The draw will obviously be a factor on the Roodee in a race which doesn't look as strong as last year's renewal where Myal beat Never So Brave with popular course specialist Roman Dragon put in as the 4/1 favourite despite having never won over the trip in seven attempts and 54 career starts.
Angel King appeals most of the market principles but given the imponderables I'm minded to chance my arm at longer odds.
Declan Carroll has two entered in Sujet and Esherann, both purchased out of Dermot Weld's stable and their profiles are not dissimilar. The former has already run well here, finishing a close second at the May meeting and he is priced accordingly despite running well below that level at Thirsk last time.
Esherann disappointed on the same card in James Herriot country but had previously finished fairly close up in the Thirsk Hunt Cup at 50/1, showing early pace before being swamped. He's only run over seven furlongs once, on debut, but Sujet was campaigned over a mile and beyond by Weld before dropping back in distance for Carroll and Esherann has shown the speed to cope with this trip.
Esherann's two wins for Weld came in first time cheekpieces and a first time visor and the headgear could be key as he showed a very good turn of foot when winning at the Curragh in August. He's been fitted with a tongue tie on all three starts for Carroll but has yet to run in any headgear and, if he is declared, that will be the first thing to look for as a sign of intent.
As for his handicap mark, he's dropped by 5 lb this season so is only two higher than when winning in August while Carroll's good course record is another positive with nine winners from 48 over the last five seasons (16 placed second, third or fourth) suggesting he knows exactly what it takes for a runner to be competitive at this venue.
Esherann is a best of 20/1 with three places and given the speculative nature of the selection, that's the way I want to go but he is available at 16/1 with four places elsewhere, including with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
Preview posted at 15:00 BST on 26/05/2026
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