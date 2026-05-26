Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Beverley and Chester on Saturday

Ian Ogg is keeping the Weekend View hotseat warm this week and has two selections for Saturday at double-figure prices.

Haydock Park provided three of the six races the layers priced up after the six-day entries on Monday and, with that meeting failing to pass an inspection after the latest 'holegate' there are thin pickings. Beverley is set to enjoy its day in the sun on Saturday with two juvenile contests which have a habit of throwing up some useful performers, but I'm in no rush to pin my colours to the mast to one of the fillies in the Hilary Needler with four of the top five in the market unraced. It's a similar story in the Two-Year-Old Trophy but this race will cut up with multiple entries from several yards. One who I think will run is Matteo as he follows the same path as stablemate Tropical Dreamer who finished fourth last year. Kevin Ryan saddled the third in 2023 and those have been the yard's only two runners in the race since Ryan's Party disappointed as favourite in 2021. It's not a race, then, that the yard target but their runners are hitting the frame, or thereabouts, and Matteo is worth getting onside at 12/1 to do the same or, hopefully, better.

The cheap purchase impressed in winning over course and distance by over four lengths in a decent time and while the form isn't anything to shout about, the race has thrown up a couple of winners. Matteo's performance didn't come as a shock as he was well supported and professional in the race itself, showing good speed from the gate and those assets should stand this February foal in good stead.



The only other contest priced up at this stage is the seven-furlong handicap at Chester. The draw will obviously be a factor on the Roodee in a race which doesn't look as strong as last year's renewal where Myal beat Never So Brave with popular course specialist Roman Dragon put in as the 4/1 favourite despite having never won over the trip in seven attempts and 54 career starts. Angel King appeals most of the market principles but given the imponderables I'm minded to chance my arm at longer odds. Declan Carroll has two entered in Sujet and Esherann, both purchased out of Dermot Weld's stable and their profiles are not dissimilar. The former has already run well here, finishing a close second at the May meeting and he is priced accordingly despite running well below that level at Thirsk last time.