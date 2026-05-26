Haydock abandon weekend fixtures due to hole appearing on Temple Stakes day

It had been hoped that the inner course could be used for the planned fixtures on May 29 and 30, featuring five scheduled ITV races including the Group 3 Betway Lester Piggott (Pinnacle) Stakes, but that failed an inspection on Tuesday.

Haydock Park posted a statement on their X account saying: "We had hoped to stage this weekend's fixtures on the inner track after a hole appeared on the outer track during racing last Saturday.

"However, given the three days of racing already staged on the inner track in recent days, the ground will not have a chance to recover to an acceptable standard for racing this weekend.

"We are working with the BHA around next steps for the rescheduling of Friday and Saturday's races and the BHA will issue further updates on this in due course.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause to participants and racegoers.

"External drainage specialists and agronomists are on site at Haydock Park today (Tuesday) and investigations continue into the cause of the hole that appeared on the outer track during racing on Saturday 23rd May."