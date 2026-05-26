John Gosden says Friendly Soul is all fine after Haydock hole incident

The five-year-old Kingman mare was having her first run since winning the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera Longines at Longchamp 594 days previously, but took a serious mis-step when travelling well in the Listed Hedge Of Oak Stakes at Haydock on Saturday in a race won by Dreamasar.

An inspection took place immediately and after a hole caused by an old drain was discovered all races on the round course were abandoned with only the straight track races able to take place.

The good news is Friendly Soul has come out of it all in good shape and Gosden was keen to stress that he thinks it was unfortunate rather than anything else.

At Tuesday's Betfred Derby Festival gallops morning he said: "I didn’t talk to the press at Haydock at all. I thought the clerk of the course was under enough pressure without anyone yacking on the phone. It was very unfortunate, very difficult.

"Interesting now is the pictures of the hole, it was very well disguised you could walk past it day and night. That’s where she put her foot in about six inches, but she’s fine.